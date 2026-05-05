Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Business Momentum at Several Upcoming Investor Events

Parsippany, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and CEO, and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending several investor conferences in May, demonstrating heightened interest from institutional investors, and further highlighting the continued business momentum and growth drivers generating increased shareholder valuation.

Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference - May 12-14

LD Micro Invitational Conference – May 17-19

B Riley Institutional Investor Conference – May 20-21

Note: Investors should reach out to their sales representatives to schedule meetings with Lincoln’s management team

“Our results for the first quarter of 2026, reflected by a 19.5% increase in student starts, continues to support the Company’s multi-year growth plan,” commented Scott Shaw, President and CEO. “Our objectives, including $850 million in revenue and $150 million of EBITDA, by 2030 reflect the strong industry growth drivers. We are looking forward to sharing our vision and how we plan to implement our strategies at these events to further leverage our performance to raise our profile and attract a broader investor audience.”

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in four principal areas of study: skilled trades, automotive, health sciences and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under the brands Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Nashville Auto Diesel College. The Company opened its first campus in Newark, New Jersey in 1946. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities laws. The words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “goal,” “target” and “continue,” and similar expressions and their opposite are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company’s future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may affect the accuracy of the statements or the prospects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, risks associated with our ability to comply with the extensive federal and state regulatory framework applicable to the for-profit education industry such as the 90/10 rule, prescribed cohort default rates, the effect of current and future Title IV Program regulations arising out of negotiated rulemakings, including any potential reductions in funding or restrictions on the use of funds received through Title IV Programs and financial responsibility and administrative capability standards; the effect of future legislative or regulatory initiatives related to veterans' benefit programs; our ability to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions of additional schools and the related risks associated with integration of acquired schools; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; our ability to execute our growth strategies including updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a timely and cost-effective manner while maintaining positive student outcomes; our ability to effectively compete within our industry; impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; risks associated with cybersecurity; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Brian Meyers, CFO

973-736-9340

EVC GROUP LLC

Investor Relations:

Michael Polyviou

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

732-933-2754