WeBuyBackElectronics Expands U.S. Buyback Program, Pays Cash for Used Devices in 24 Hours

Lake Mary, FL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeBuyBackElectronics, a U.S.-based electronics buyback platform, today announced the expansion of its national service designed to give consumers and businesses a faster, fairer way to sell used electronics for cash. The platform delivers instant quotes in 60 seconds, free prepaid shipping, and guaranteed payment within 24 hours of receiving the device — a sharp contrast to carrier trade-ins and big-box programs that lock customers into store credit or weeks-long waits.

Americans hold tens of millions of unused phones, laptops, and tablets in drawers and closets. Many never sell them because the process feels slow, risky, or stacked against the seller. Carrier trade-ins routinely undervalue devices by up to 30%. Big-box stores tie payouts to store credit. Peer-to-peer marketplaces force sellers to navigate haggling, scams, and shipping headaches. WeBuyBackElectronics was built to remove every one of those friction points.

The platform uses real-time market pricing to generate quotes for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watches, AirPods, Mac mini, Mac Pro, Apple Studio, servers, desktops, laptops from other major brands, and related devices. Sellers enter their device details, accept a quote, ship the item free of charge via UPS, FedEx, or USPS, and receive payment within a day of receipt. There are no hidden fees, no restocking charges, and no store credit traps.

To date, WeBuyBackElectronics has processed more than 5,000 devices for thousands of customers across the United States. The company expects that volume to climb sharply as awareness of dedicated buyback services grows and as sustainability becomes a larger factor in consumer purchasing decisions.

"This announcement represents an exciting step forward for WeBuyBackElectronics and for consumers looking for a smarter, easier way to sell their used imac or other electronics devices," said Stacy Reichel, Business Development Executive at WeBuyBackElectronics. "Too many phones, laptops, and electronics sit unused in drawers or end up discarded when they still have value. We created this platform to make the process simple, fast, and trustworthy, with instant quotes, free shipping, and payment within 24 hours. As awareness continues to grow around sustainability and responsible electronics reuse, we're proud to provide a solution that helps people earn cash while giving devices a second life."

Sustainability sits at the center of the company's model. WeBuyBackElectronics follows a reuse-first approach, prioritizing refurbishment and resale to extend the life of every device it receives. Items that cannot be refurbished are routed to trusted downstream recycling partners that use responsible recovery and environmentally sound practices. The result is fewer devices in landfills, more value returned to consumers, and a clear, compliant end-of-life pathway for the rest.

The service is available to consumers and organizations across the country, including small and large businesses, schools and universities, IT departments, data centers, and enterprises managing fleet upgrades. Anyone in the U.S. can request a quote and ship a device for free from any location, with payment delivered in cash — not store credit — in any standard payment format.

WeBuyBackElectronics operates as a division of Global Computer Sales (GCS), an electronics lifecycle company founded in 2014 and led by CEO Reza Mucklai. The buyback platform was launched in 2024 to bring GCS's enterprise-grade processing infrastructure directly to individual sellers and small organizations.

Consumers and businesses can request a quote today, with dedicated landing pages for iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads at WeBuyBackElectronics.

About WeBuyBackElectronics

WeBuyBackElectronics, founded in 2024, is a U.S.-based online electronics buyback platform and a division of GCS, an electronics lifecycle company founded in 2014. The company makes it fast, fair, and hassle-free for consumers to sell used or old devices for cash through real-time pricing, free prepaid shipping, and payment within 24 hours. WeBuyBackElectronics helps extend the life of electronics through reuse whenever possible while supporting responsible recycling practices for end-of-life devices. Visit WeBuyBackElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Stacy Reichel Business Development Executive, WeBuyBackElectronics Email: stacy@globalcomputersales.com Office: (689) 344-5709 Cell: (407) 340-8387