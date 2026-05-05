Brookaire Corporation Cuts Ribbon on New Fair Lawn, NJ Facility, Uniting Manufacturing and Distribution Under One Roof

Fair Lawn, NJ, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookaire Corporation, a 50-year-old American manufacturer and distributor of air filters and HVAC maintenance supplies, opened its new Fair Lawn, New Jersey headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, April 13. The purpose-built facility brings the company's entire team, manufacturing, distribution, and customer support, under one roof for the first time. The setup replaces a previous arrangement split across two separate locations.

The 5:00 p.m. ceremony drew Brookaire customers, employees, community leaders, and local business partners. Fair Lawn Mayor Cristina Cutrone delivered an Official Commendation recognizing the company's investment in the borough. Town Crier Timy Uskaitis proclaimed the opening from the front of the new building. Andrea Pass, Executive Director of the Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber President Nancy Lieneck attended alongside Wells Fargo, CSG Law, Campbell Petrie, Express Staffing, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, and RI Workplace.

The Fair Lawn facility introduces improved flow paths for faster movement and handling, an upgraded manufacturing layout built for higher output and tighter accuracy, and increased pallet capacity to keep more of the filters customers use most in stock and ready to ship. For Brookaire's core customer base, HVAC contractors, data centers, schools, pharmaceutical facilities, and healthcare systems across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Minnesota, the change shortens lead times on custom-sized pleated filters and adds reliability to 24/7 same-day delivery on standard SKUs.

"Brookaire's move to Fair Lawn is an important step in continuing to deliver world-class service and value to our customers," said David Mornan, Managing Director of Brookaire and a 15-year veteran of the HVAC and air filtration industry. "We thank the community for their warm welcome, and we look forward to working with you for many years to come."

Bringing production and distribution into a single hub eliminates inter-site handoffs. Those handoffs previously added time and complexity to custom orders. The expanded floor plan also gives Brookaire room to deepen its already-large inventory of MERV-rated filters, HEPA solutions, and V-belts. The company stocks one of the largest V-belt selections in the United States. Custom-sized pleated filters still ship on the 48-hour lead time Brookaire built its reputation on.

"What a fantastic time welcoming Brookaire to Fair Lawn. We are excited to have them join our business community, bringing quality manufacturing, local investment, and new opportunities to the area," said Nancy Lieneck, President of the Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce. "From their beautifully designed facility to the energy of the crowd, everything about this ribbon-cutting reflected the pride they bring to their work. We were even joined by the town crier to make the occasion extra special, proof that this was more than just an opening, it was a true community moment."

For Brookaire, the Fair Lawn opening is less a reset than an upgrade in service of the same promise the company has made to HVAC professionals for half a century. Different space, same goal: making HVAC contractors' and end users’ lives easier with every order.

About Brookaire Corporation



Brookaire Corporation

Brookaire is a premier manufacturer and distributor of American-made air filters and HVAC maintenance supplies. For over 50 years, Brookaire has served HVAC contractors across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Minnesota with high-quality products and expert customer support. Brookaire specializes in custom-sized pleated filters with 48-hour lead times and offers 24/7 same-day job site delivery to keep projects moving. The extensive inventory includes MERV-rated filters, HEPA solutions, and one of the largest selections of V-belts in the U.S. Brookaire saves HVAC teams time, reduces mistakes, and supports smoother maintenance with precision logistics, fast custom manufacturing, and service to keep jobs moving and on schedule. It's how we deliver. That's the Brookaire difference. Learn more at www.brookaire.com.

Media Contact

Lynne Laake

lynne.laake@brookaire.com

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