Bella Forge Introduces Custom Enamel Pin Design and Production Services for Businesses, Events, and Organizations

Sioux Falls, SD, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bella Forge, a custom product company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is introducing custom enamel pin design and production services for businesses, schools, nonprofits, clubs, events, and organizations. The company focuses on custom enamel pins and related products such as keychains, coins, and medals.

Bella Forge is backed by more than 25 years of experience in design, custom product development, and manufacturing in the custom products industry. The company’s team has helped create custom pins and related products for a wide range of customers, including major brands, businesses, events, and organizations.

The company offers hard enamel pins, soft enamel pins, UV printed pins, challenge coins, keychains, medals, and other related custom products. These items can be used for company branding, employee recognition, school events, nonprofit fundraising, sports teams, conferences, club merchandise, retail programs, and special events.

Bella Forge was founded on the idea that creating and ordering custom products should be easy for all types of customers. Many buyers know they need a custom pin, coin, keychain, or medal, but are not always sure which material, size, finish, attachment, or production method is right for their project. Bella Forge guides customers through these choices by reviewing product details and artwork, providing digital proofs, and making sure each project is clearly defined before production begins. This process helps customers turn a rough idea, logo, event theme, or brand concept into something meaningful and memorable that represents their organization with pride.

Customers can learn more or request a custom quote at https://bellaforge.com.

About Bella Forge

Bella Forge is a custom product company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company creates custom enamel pins and related products such as keychains, coins, and medals for businesses, schools, nonprofits, clubs, events, and organizations. Bella Forge is backed by more than 25 years of experience in design, custom product development, and manufacturing.