SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Immutep Limited American Depositary Receipts and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2026

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Immutep Limited (“Immutep” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMP) between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Yves Dhaenens v. Immutep Limited, et al. (Case No. 1:26-cv-03705) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/immutep-limited-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial study.

On March 13, 2026, Immutep issued a press release announcing that the Independent Data Monitoring (IDMC) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study recommended that the trial be discontinued following a planned interim futility analysis. Further, based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility.

Following this news, the price of Immutep’s ADRs declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $2.76 per share on March 12, 2026, Immutep’s stock price fell to $0.48 per share on March 13, 2026, a decline of about 83%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage IMMP shareholders to step forward before the July 6, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in IMMP ADRs, you have until July 6, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com