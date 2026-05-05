Kitchens Elevated Expands Sustainability Efforts with Foam Recycling Initiative, Redefining Eco-Conscious Kitchen Remodeling in Boulder

Boulder, CO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitchens Elevated, a boutique kitchen design and cabinetry studio based in Boulder, announces the expansion of its sustainability initiatives with a unique foam recycling program aimed at tackling one of the industry’s most overlooked environmental challenges: styrofoam packaging waste. Known for blending high-end design with functionality, Kitchens Elevated is now taking its commitment further by ensuring that even the hidden byproducts of luxury remodeling are handled responsibly.

Styrofoam from cabinets is picked up for a recycling trip.

Rooted in Boulder’s local design community and led by designer Kathryn Eileen, Kitchens Elevated offers a highly personalized, collaborative approach to kitchen design. The studio works closely with homeowners, interior designers, and builders, guiding each project from layout and material selection to final cabinetry order coordination through a hands-on showroom experience, with a strong focus on custom kitchen cabinetry.

In an industry where aesthetics and craftsmanship often take center stage, Kitchens Elevated is bringing attention to what happens behind the scenes. Premium cabinetry—especially custom and semi-custom designs—typically arrives heavily protected in expanded polystyrene (EPS), commonly known as styrofoam. While essential for preventing damage during shipping, this material is notoriously difficult to recycle and frequently ends up in landfills.

“Semi-custom cabinetry is always packaged in rigid styrofoam when it leaves the factory. It’s not an easy thing to recycle,” said Kathryn Eileen, owner of Kitchens Elevated. “Colorado has two recycling stations that will accept it. We tell our homeowners that if they're willing to separate the styrofoam from the packaging, we’ll pick it up and take it in. There's a small fee to recycle it, but it's the least we can do to keep it out of the landfill.”

A Hidden Environmental Challenge

Construction and demolition waste accounts for more than 600 million tons annually in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Cabinetry and remodeling materials contribute significantly to this total, yet packaging waste—particularly EPS foam—remains largely unaddressed. With recycling rates for styrofoam estimated below 10% nationwide, much of it persists in landfills for centuries, gradually breaking down into microplastics.

Kitchens Elevated recognized this gap and developed a proactive solution: collecting, transporting, and ensuring the proper recycling of all foam packaging used in their projects. Rather than leaving disposal up to homeowners, the company takes responsibility for managing this waste stream as part of its service.

How the Foam Recycling Initiative Works

As part of every kitchen remodeling project, Kitchens Elevated coordinates the delivery and installation of cabinetry sourced through a curated network of cabinet makers. During this process, all styrofoam packaging—both rigid and flexible—is carefully collected by the team. Instead of being discarded, the material is transported to specialized recycling facilities in Colorado equipped to process EPS.

This added step requires extra time, coordination, and cost, but the company views it as a necessary investment in sustainable practices and long-term environmental responsibility.

A Holistic Approach to Sustainable Kitchen Design

The foam recycling initiative is just one part of Kitchens Elevated’s broader sustainability-first philosophy. The studio integrates eco-conscious practices into every phase of its design process without compromising on quality or aesthetics.

Key elements of their approach include:

Sustainable cabinetry sourcing through a curated network of trusted makers

Low-VOC finishes that improve indoor air quality

High-efficiency appliances and fixtures to reduce energy and water use

Cabinet salvage and donation to minimize landfill waste

Reclaimed material options for environmentally conscious design choices

By combining these practices, Kitchens Elevated delivers kitchens that are not only visually stunning but also aligned with modern environmental values.

Personalized Design Meets Purpose

Beyond sustainability, Kitchens Elevated is known for its warm, detail-oriented service and highly personalized design experience. Clients are welcomed into the Boulder showroom, where they can explore cabinetry styles, finishes, and materials in a hands-on environment. Each project is tailored to reflect the client’s lifestyle, with a strong emphasis on family functionality, storage optimization, and long-term usability.

“Our goal is to create kitchens that truly reflect how people live,” Eileen added. “That means designing for real families, real routines, and real values—while making sure the process feels honest, collaborative, and supportive.”

This client-centered approach has earned the studio strong word-of-mouth referrals and consistent praise from both homeowners and trade professionals across the Front Range.

Leading the Future of Eco-Conscious Remodeling

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for homeowners, Kitchens Elevated is setting a new standard for what responsible kitchen remodeling can look like. By addressing both visible design elements and hidden environmental impacts, the studio demonstrates that thoughtful design extends far beyond aesthetics.

The expansion of its foam recycling initiative reflects a broader vision: one where luxury, functionality, and environmental responsibility are seamlessly integrated.

Homeowners and design professionals interested in working with Kitchen Remodelers in Boulder Colorado can schedule a personalized consultation at the Boulder showroom or explore the studio’s process online at http://kitchenselevated.com.

Kitchens Elevated Custom Kitchen Designers in Boulder, Colorado

About Kitchens Elevated

Kitchens Elevated is a Boulder, Colorado-based kitchen design and remodeling studio specializing in customized, high-quality kitchen solutions. Serving Boulder and surrounding areas, the company combines expert craftsmanship with a strong commitment to sustainability, offering eco-conscious materials, low-VOC finishes, and responsible waste practices, including foam recycling and cabinet donation. Kitchens Elevated delivers personalized kitchen design, remodeling, cabinetry, and interior design services tailored to each client’s lifestyle. Known for blending beauty, functionality, and environmental responsibility, the studio helps homeowners create spaces that are both stunning and thoughtfully designed.











