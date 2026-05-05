E-Power Onboards Expert Engineers with Background in NVIDIA AI Solutions to Drive U.S. AIDC Growth

DOVER, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary has officially onboarded a veteran technical team specializing in high-performance AI power supply units (PSU). Since late 2024, this team has been in deep technical collaboration with NVIDIA, providing cutting-edge solutions for ultra-high power density, liquid cooling, and power smoothing architectures.

Distinguished Leadership with Decades of Industry Expertise

The newly joined team is led by a renowned expert in the power supply industry with over 20 years of experience. This leadership previously spearheaded the development of unified power platforms for global telecommunications giants and successfully oversaw the mass production of EV, energy storage, and server power solutions.

Key team members include Vice President of R&D with over two decades of development experience at world-class firms such as Artesyn and Flex, alongside production management experts from top-tier global power companies.

Industry-Leading Energy Density and Standard Power Smoothing

The current power architecture developed by this team achieves the highest energy density among realizable products on the market today. Following NVIDIA’s established architectural naming conventions, the team utilizes Power Smoothing as a standard architecture to stabilize energy fluctuations.

Grid Protection : The Power Smoothing architecture is implemented to smooth out power spikes and prevent adverse impacts on the electrical grid.





The Power Smoothing architecture is implemented to smooth out power spikes and prevent adverse impacts on the electrical grid. Energy Bank (E-Bank): To support this architecture, the team pioneered the Energy Bank concept, which utilizes a charge bank of low-internal-resistance electrolytic capacitors to provide energy buffers for high-density racks.





To support this architecture, the team pioneered the Energy Bank concept, which utilizes a charge bank of low-internal-resistance electrolytic capacitors to provide energy buffers for high-density racks. Advanced Manufacturing: The team employs "Full Tab Welding" processes to ensure capacitors achieve extremely low Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR) and Inductance (ESL), supporting currents up to 1000A.

Liquid Cooling Breakthroughs for Next-Gen Data Centers

As heat dissipation becomes a critical bottleneck for AI data centers, the team has focused on advanced liquid-cooled power solutions.

Fanless Architecture : The team introduced a fanless power architecture for AI computing, providing prototypes to industry giants including Meta, Google, and NVIDIA.





The team introduced a fanless power architecture for AI computing, providing prototypes to industry giants including Meta, Google, and NVIDIA. Module Performance: The team has launched 16kW AC modules and 50kW DC modules with peak efficiencies of 98% and 99%, respectively.





The team has launched and with peak efficiencies of 98% and 99%, respectively. Support for Rubin/Ultra Platforms : For the latest 800V MGX systems, the subsidiary offers liquid-cooled Power Shelf solutions with integrated Capacitor Backup Units (CBU).





For the latest 800V MGX systems, the subsidiary offers liquid-cooled Power Shelf solutions with integrated Capacitor Backup Units (CBU). Superior Energy Reserve: These solutions offer a total energy reserve of 275kJ and a hold-up time of 387ms, significantly outperforming standard industry benchmarks.

Strategic Financing to Accelerate Global Delivery

The team's solutions and simulation results have received high validation from leading North American internet companies and AI chip manufacturers. The new organization brings a comprehensive ecosystem of engineers specializing in software, hardware, thermal simulation, and testing.

To accelerate the transition from prototypes to global mass production, E-Power’s subsidiary is launching a new round of financing. These funds will be directed toward purchasing advanced laboratory equipment, scaling the engineering workforce, and providing the liquidity necessary to dominate the emerging 800VDC microgrid power market.

About E-Power Inc.

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472