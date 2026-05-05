Tru Cooperative Bank hires 27 co-op students across Canada as youth job market remains challenging

LANGLEY, B.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru Cooperative Bank is welcoming 27 post‑secondary students into paid summer co‑op and internship roles across Canada, continuing the cooperative’s commitment to creating real pathways from education to employment at a time when young Canadians continue to face a difficult job market.

Statistics Canada has reported that labour market conditions for youth have been more challenging since 2024, with higher unemployment persisting into 2025. More recently, the Labour Force Survey reported a decline in youth employment early in 2026, underscoring the importance of employers continuing to create entry‑level opportunities.

Through paid placements and structured learning, Tru Cooperative Bank’s program helps students build practical skills and professional experience that can support their transition from school to career. Many students return to the organization in future terms and some continue on to build longer-term careers there, reflecting the program’s focus on meaningful work and mentorship.

“Building early talent is an essential investment in the future strength of our communities and Canada’s workforce,” says Margo Lawrence, Tru Cooperative Bank’s Senior Vice President, People & Culture. “When the job market is toughest for young people, we’re creating opportunities by offering paid, meaningful roles where students can build confidence, contribute to real work, and build career momentum. It’s a win-win that benefits our organization too.”

"Starting here as a co‑op student, I was trusted with work that mattered,” says Sydney Hanson, a Treasury Analyst at Tru Cooperative Bank, who joined the organization through the student internship program in 2024 and later moved into a permanent role in Treasury. “The culture was incredibly welcoming, and I learned quickly because people took the time to coach me and include me. One of the reporting tools I built as a student is still being used today, which is a great feeling. It showed me I could contribute in a real way while building skills and relationships that helped me picture what a career here could look like."

Tru Cooperative Bank is also celebrating external recognition for the quality of its work-integrated learning partnerships. The University of Victoria has named Island Savings — one of Tru Cooperative Bank’s divisions — its Co-op Employer of the Year (50+ employee category). Since 2017, Tru Cooperative Bank has hired more than 40 co-op students from UVic across disciplines including commerce, computer science and psychology, pairing students with mentors and offering leadership exposure, learning opportunities, and hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning to community impact.

In 2021, Tru Cooperative Bank launched its formal student internship program to help bridge the gap between education and employment, and has welcomed between 15 and 30 students per year. This year’s co‑op and internship cohort will work across business disciplines including retail, finance, credit, operations, risk, marketing, legal services, and information technology. Students interested in learning more about co‑op and internship opportunities at Tru Cooperative Bank can visit www.careers.firstwestcu.ca/internships.

Attachment