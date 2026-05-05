The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening Announce the 2026 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grantees

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To promote active engagement with green spaces during childhood, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening have named 120 community organizations as recipients of the 2026 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant. This annual initiative provides funding to support local programs to establish or expand youth-focused gardens and outdoor play spaces.

Spring through fall, these grants empower organizations to transform green spaces into hands-on classrooms. This year’s recipients were selected based on educational impact, participant reach, socioeconomic need and the long-term sustainability of the programs.

“Our vision centers on getting more young people into the garden, and so we're excited to announce the winners of the 2026 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant,” says KidsGardening Executive Director Em Shipman. “By investing in these incredible programs, we’re building more than gardens together. We’re also cultivating community resilience and providing thousands of kids with the life-changing opportunity to connect with nature firsthand.”

The 2026 recipients represent 37 states across the country and U.S. territories and anticipates connecting more than 23,576 youth with garden-based learning opportunities. Financial awards were distributed in early spring 2026, allowing programs to break ground in time for the growing season.

“At the heart of our mission are the people turning green spaces into meaningful community experiences,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “This year’s grantees will do powerful and inspiring work to bring children into the world of gardening while creating edible gardens in the neighborhoods they call home.”

For a comprehensive list of this year's recipients and to learn more about the initiative, please visit the GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant Winners page.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

About KidsGardening

KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 2.7 million kids across the country. For more information and to support their work, visit www.kidsgardening.org .

For media inquiries: Katherine Dickens, Director, Corporate Responsibility & Impact

katherine.dickens@scotts.com