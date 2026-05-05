Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2026 fourth quarter ended March 28, 2026.

On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo’s fiscal 2026 fourth quarter was $808.3 million, gross margin was 48.9%, operating income was $31.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.32. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 52.6%, operating income was $190.2 million, and diluted earnings per share was $1.69.

Bob Bruggeworth, president and chief executive officer of Qorvo, said, “Qorvo’s fiscal fourth quarter performance reflects continued operational excellence and the strategic optimization of business mix within and across operating segments. March quarterly non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 670 basis points year-over-year, and full-year fiscal 2026 non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 370 basis points versus the prior fiscal year. Looking forward, we expect continued momentum reducing capital intensity and enhancing profitability. For full-year fiscal 2027, we continue to expect non-GAAP gross margin above 50% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share approaching $7.00.”

Financial Commentary

Grant Brown, chief financial officer of Qorvo, said, "During the fiscal fourth quarter, Qorvo generated $255 million of free cash flow and repurchased $400 million of shares outstanding, representing a reduction of approximately 5% of common stock outstanding versus the prior quarter. Qorvo completed its fiscal fourth quarter with a cash balance of $1.2 billion."

Given Qorvo's pending transaction with Skyworks, Qorvo has discontinued conducting conference calls and providing forward-looking guidance. Qorvo's fiscal 2027 will be a 53-week year, and its fiscal second quarter, ending Saturday, October 3, 2026, will include 14 weeks.

See "Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures" below. Qorvo's actual results may differ from these expectations and projections, and such differences may be material.

Selected Financial Information

The following tables set forth selected GAAP and non-GAAP financial information for Qorvo for the periods indicated. See the more detailed financial information for Qorvo, including reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial information, attached.

SELECTED GAAP RESULTS (In millions, except for percentages and EPS) (Unaudited) Q4 Fiscal 2026 Q3 Fiscal 2026 Q4 Fiscal 2025 Sequential Change Year-over-Year Change Revenue $ 808.3 $ 993.0 $ 869.5 $ (184.7 ) $ (61.2 ) Gross profit $ 395.0 $ 464.2 $ 366.6 $ (69.2 ) $ 28.4 Gross margin 48.9 % 46.7 % 42.2 % 2.2 ppt 6.7 ppt Operating expenses $ 363.5 $ 272.1 $ 338.3 $ 91.4 $ 25.2 Operating income $ 31.5 $ 192.1 $ 28.2 $ (160.6 ) $ 3.3 Net income $ 29.7 $ 164.1 $ 31.4 $ (134.4 ) $ (1.7 ) Weighted-average diluted shares 92.6 93.6 94.1 (1.0 ) (1.5 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 1.75 $ 0.33 $ (1.43 ) $ (0.01 ) SELECTED NON-GAAP RESULTS(1) (In millions, except for percentages and EPS) (Unaudited) Q4 Fiscal 2026 Q3 Fiscal 2026 Q4 Fiscal 2025 Sequential Change Year-over-Year Change Revenue $ 808.3 $ 993.0 $ 869.5 $ (184.7 ) $ (61.2 ) Gross profit $ 425.2 $ 487.5 $ 398.7 $ (62.3 ) $ 26.5 Gross margin 52.6 % 49.1 % 45.9 % 3.5 ppt 6.7 ppt Operating expenses $ 235.0 $ 239.9 $ 246.8 $ (4.9 ) $ (11.8 ) Operating income $ 190.2 $ 247.6 $ 151.8 $ (57.4 ) $ 38.4 Net income $ 156.8 $ 203.2 $ 133.3 $ (46.4 ) $ 23.5 Weighted-average diluted shares 92.6 93.6 94.1 (1.0 ) (1.5 ) Diluted EPS $ 1.69 $ 2.17 $ 1.42 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.27

(1) Adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; restructuring-related charges and adjustments; merger-related costs; goodwill and intangible asset impairments; settlements, gains, losses and other charges; investment gains and losses; and an adjustment of income taxes.

SELECTED GAAP RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Q4 Fiscal 2026 Q3 Fiscal 2026 Q4 Fiscal 2025 Sequential Change Year-over-Year Change Revenue HPA $ 202.7 $ 190.9 $ 187.9 6.2 % 7.9 % CSG 93.3 111.3 101.3 (16.2)% (7.9)% ACG 512.3 690.8 580.3 (25.8)% (11.7)% Total revenue $ 808.3 $ 993.0 $ 869.5 (18.6)% (7.0)% Operating income (loss) HPA $ 70.3 $ 55.7 $ 58.4 26.2 % 20.4 % CSG (6.9 ) (6.2 ) (15.6 ) (11.3)% 55.8 % ACG 130.5 202.2 109.7 (35.5)% 19.0 % Unallocated amounts(1) (162.4 ) (59.6 ) (124.3 ) (172.5)% (30.7)% Total operating income $ 31.5 $ 192.1 $ 28.2 (83.6)% 11.7 % Operating income (loss) as a % of revenue HPA 34.7 % 29.2 % 31.1 % 5.5 ppt 3.6 ppt CSG (7.4 ) (5.6 ) (15.4 ) (1.8) ppt 8.0 ppt ACG 25.5 29.3 18.9 (3.8) ppt 6.6 ppt Total operating income as a % of revenue 3.9 % 19.4 % 3.3 % (15.5) ppt 0.6 ppt

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; restructuring-related charges and adjustments; merger-related costs; goodwill and intangible asset impairments; settlements, gains, losses and other charges; costs associated with upgrading certain of the Company's core business systems; and start-up costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains some or all of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin, (iii) non-GAAP net income, (iv) non-GAAP net income per diluted share, (v) free cash flow, (vi) EBITDA, (vii) non-GAAP return on invested capital (ROIC), and (viii) net debt or positive net cash. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures is either adjusted from GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or derived from multiple GAAP measures, which are outlined in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables, attached, and the “Additional Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables, attached.

In managing Qorvo's business on a consolidated basis, management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In developing and monitoring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing gross margin and operating margin. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures to assess whether research and development efforts are at an appropriate level, and when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. Also, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and enable investors to analyze the results of operations in the same way as management. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to operations, and stock-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in Qorvo's underlying performance.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures offer an additional view of Qorvo's operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of Qorvo's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting Qorvo's business. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our rationale for using these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as their impact on the presentation of Qorvo's operations, are outlined below:

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration-related costs, and certain other charges or income. We believe that exclusion of these costs in presenting non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical performance and projected costs and the potential for realizing cost efficiencies.

We view amortization of acquired acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s research and development efforts, trade names, and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities, determined at the time of an acquisition, rather than ongoing costs of operating Qorvo’s business. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangible assets is a static expense, which is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

We believe that presentation of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and other non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense assists management and investors in evaluating the period-over-period performance of Qorvo's ongoing operations because (i) the expenses are non-cash in nature, and (ii) although the size of the grants is within our control, the amount of expense varies depending on factors such as short-term fluctuations in stock price volatility and prevailing interest rates, which can be unrelated to the operational performance of Qorvo during the period in which the expense is incurred and generally are outside the control of management. Moreover, we believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense in presenting non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and other non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to understand the impact of the expensing of stock-based compensation to Qorvo's gross profit and gross margins and other financial measures in comparison to prior periods. We also believe that the adjustments to profit and margin related to restructuring-related charges, and acquisition and integration-related costs do not constitute part of Qorvo's ongoing operations and therefore the exclusion of these items provides management and investors with better visibility into the actual costs required to generate revenues over time and facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical and projected performance. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin has economic substance because the excluded expenses do not represent continuing cash expenditures and, as described above, we have little control over the timing and amount of the expenses in question.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin. Non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related costs, merger-related costs, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, restructuring-related charges and certain settlements, gains, losses and other charges. We believe that presentation of a measure of operating expenses, operating income and operating margin that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense is useful to both management and investors for the same reasons as described above with respect to our use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin. We believe that acquisition and integration-related costs, merger-related costs, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, restructuring-related charges and certain settlements, gains, losses and other charges do not constitute part of Qorvo's ongoing operations and therefore, the exclusion of these costs provides management and investors with better visibility into the actual costs required to generate revenues over time and facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical and projected performance. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin has economic substance because the excluded expenses are either unrelated to ongoing operations or do not represent current cash expenditures.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related costs, merger-related costs, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, restructuring-related charges, certain settlements, gains, losses and other charges, investment and debt-related gains and losses, and also reflect an adjustment of income taxes. The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of research and development tax credit carryforwards, deferred tax expense (benefit) items not affecting taxes payable, adjustments related to the deemed and actual repatriation of historical foreign earnings, non-cash expense (benefit) related to uncertain tax positions and other items unrelated to the current fiscal year or that are not indicative of our ongoing business operations. We believe that presentation of measures of net income and net income per diluted share that exclude these items is useful to both management and investors for the reasons described above with respect to non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share has economic substance because the excluded expenses are either unrelated to ongoing operations or do not represent current cash expenditures.

Free cash flow. Qorvo defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities during the period minus property and equipment expenditures made during the period, and free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We use free cash flow as a supplemental financial measure in our evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. Management believes that this measure is useful as an indicator of our ability to service our debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statement of cash flows.

EBITDA. Qorvo adjusts GAAP net income for interest expense, interest income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation and other charges that are not representative of Qorvo's ongoing operations (including goodwill and intangible asset impairments, investment and debt-related gains and losses, acquisition-related costs, merger-related costs, restructuring-related costs and certain settlements, gains, losses and other charges) when presenting EBITDA. Management believes that this measure is useful to evaluate our ongoing operations and as a general indicator of our operating cash flow (in conjunction with a cash flow statement which also includes, among other items, changes in working capital and the effect of non-cash charges).

Non-GAAP ROIC. ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides useful supplemental information for management and the investor by measuring the effectiveness of our operations' use of invested capital to generate profits. We use ROIC to track how much value we are creating for our shareholders. Non-GAAP ROIC is calculated by dividing annualized non-GAAP operating income, net of an adjustment for income taxes (as described above), by average invested capital. Average invested capital is calculated by subtracting the average of the beginning balance and the ending balance of equity plus net debt, less certain goodwill.

Net debt or positive net cash. Net debt or positive net cash is defined as unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, minus any borrowings under our credit facility and the principal balance of our senior unsecured notes. Management believes that net debt or positive net cash provides useful information regarding the level of Qorvo's indebtedness by reflecting cash and investments that could be used to repay debt.

Inventory days on hand. Inventory days on hand is defined as (a) average net inventory for the period, divided by (b) the result of non-GAAP cost of goods sold for the period divided by the number of days in the period.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release contains forward-looking gross margin and diluted earnings per share. We provide these non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons (set forth above) that we provide them to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort due to variability and difficulty in making accurate projections for items that would be required to be included in the GAAP measures, such as stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, merger-related costs, restructuring-related charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, certain settlements, gains, losses and other charges, investment and debt-related gains or losses and the provision for income taxes, which could have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP results.

Limitations of non-GAAP financial measures. The primary material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool compared to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are these non-GAAP financial measures (i) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, and (ii) exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance, thus limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing full disclosure of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the corresponding GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of our gross profit and gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, net income per diluted share and net cash provided by operating activities. We further compensate for the limitations of our use of non-GAAP financial measures by presenting the corresponding GAAP measures more prominently.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including automotive, consumer, defense & aerospace, industrial & enterprise, infrastructure and mobile. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations as of the date the statement is first made, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results on a quarterly and annual basis; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on several large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if defense and aerospace contracts are canceled or delayed; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs, due to timing of customers' forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain relationships with chipset suppliers; our ability to continue to innovate in a very competitive industry; underutilization of manufacturing facilities; unfavorable changes in interest rates, pricing of certain precious metals, utility rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic investments failing to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to effectively execute on restructuring initiatives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; changes in our effective tax rate; enactment of international or domestic tax legislation, or changes in regulatory guidance; changes in the favorable tax status of certain of our subsidiaries; risks associated with social, environmental, health and safety regulations, and climate change; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches, failed system upgrades or regular maintenance and other similar disruptions to our IT systems; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law may discourage takeovers and business combinations that our stockholders might consider to be in their best interests; negative impacts from activist stockholders; volatility in the price of our common stock; risks and uncertainties relating to the Mergers, including the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of us or Skyworks to terminate the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us or Skyworks in connection with the Mergers; the possibility that the Mergers do not close when expected or at all because of required regulatory, stockholder, or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that seeking or obtaining such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Mergers); that efforts to complete the Mergers may affect our business relationships with our existing and potential customers, suppliers, service providers and other business partners; that the expected synergies from the Mergers may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than anticipated; any failure to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of the Company and Skyworks; and that the Mergers may divert management’s attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 29, 2025, and Qorvo’s subsequent reports and statements that we file with the SEC, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 28, 2026 March 29, 2025 March 28, 2026 March 29, 2025 Revenue $ 808,277 $ 869,474 $ 3,678,517 $ 3,718,971 Cost of goods sold 413,256 502,911 1,990,415 2,183,382 Gross profit 395,021 366,563 1,688,102 1,535,589 Operating expenses: Research and development 170,388 179,931 726,122 747,709 Marketing and selling 49,526 55,517 215,485 231,912 General and administrative 34,504 35,064 165,189 171,712 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 82,369 79,503 82,369 192,569 Other operating expense (income) 26,720 (11,673 ) 87,513 96,160 Total operating expenses 363,507 338,342 1,276,678 1,440,062 Operating income 31,514 28,221 411,424 95,527 Interest expense (17,840 ) (19,985 ) (73,134 ) (78,328 ) Other income, net 8,016 6,987 59,983 48,700 Income before income taxes 21,690 15,223 398,273 65,899 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,040 16,142 (59,284 ) (10,284 ) Net income $ 29,730 $ 31,365 $ 338,989 $ 55,615 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 3.66 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 3.62 $ 0.58 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 91,636 93,249 92,592 94,586 Diluted 92,628 94,105 93,547 95,450





QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP operating income $ 31,514 $ 192,141 $ 28,221 Stock-based compensation expense 26,321 26,849 27,415 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,394 21,605 24,040 Restructuring-related charges (adjustments) 22,426 (10,396 ) (17,252 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 82,369 — 79,503 Merger-related costs 8,097 14,716 — Settlements, gains, losses and other charges (898 ) 2,670 9,922 Non-GAAP operating income $ 190,223 $ 247,585 $ 151,849 GAAP net income $ 29,730 $ 164,062 $ 31,365 Stock-based compensation expense 26,321 26,849 27,415 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,394 21,605 24,040 Restructuring-related charges (adjustments) 22,426 (10,396 ) (17,252 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 82,369 — 79,503 Merger-related costs 8,097 14,716 — Settlements, gains, losses and other charges (898 ) 2,670 9,922 Investment gains and losses 4,053 (6,108 ) 3,444 Adjustment of income taxes (35,660 ) (10,160 ) (25,095 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 156,832 $ 203,238 $ 133,342 GAAP weighted-average outstanding diluted shares 92,628 93,571 94,105 Dilutive stock-based awards — — — Non-GAAP weighted-average outstanding diluted shares 92,628 93,571 94,105 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.69 $ 2.17 $ 1.42





QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages) March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP gross profit/margin $ 395,021 48.9 % $ 464,191 46.7 % $ 366,563 42.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 5,252 0.6 6,011 0.6 5,645 0.7 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,448 2.3 18,783 1.9 21,684 2.5 Restructuring-related charges (adjustments) 7,084 0.9 (1,015 ) (0.1 ) 5,492 0.6 Other income (621 ) (0.1 ) (461 ) — (719 ) (0.1 ) Non-GAAP gross profit/margin $ 425,184 52.6 % $ 487,509 49.1 % $ 398,665 45.9 %





Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Operating Income March 28, 2026 (as a percentage of revenue) GAAP operating income 3.9 % Stock-based compensation expense 3.2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.5 Restructuring-related charges 2.8 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 10.2 Merger-related costs 1.0 Settlements, gains, losses and other charges (0.1 ) Non-GAAP operating income 23.5 %





Three Months Ended Free Cash Flow(1) March 28, 2026 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 276,264 Purchases of property and equipment (21,235 ) Free cash flow $ 255,029

(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities minus property and equipment expenditures.

QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP research and development expense $ 170,388 $ 178,066 $ 179,931 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,496 14,575 14,364 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 402 466 — Other charges 2 2 1 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 157,488 $ 163,023 $ 165,566 Three Months Ended March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP marketing and selling expense $ 49,526 $ 49,424 $ 55,517 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,327 3,290 4,067 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,543 2,356 2,356 Non-GAAP marketing and selling expense $ 44,656 $ 43,778 $ 49,094 Three Months Ended March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 34,504 $ 32,007 $ 35,064 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 5,379 2,946 3,509 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 29,125 $ 29,061 $ 31,555 Three Months Ended March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP other operating expense (including goodwill and intangible asset impairment) $ 109,089 $ 12,553 $ 67,830 Less: Stock-based compensation (adjustment) expense (132 ) 27 (170 ) Restructuring-related charges (adjustments) 15,342 (9,381 ) (22,744 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 82,369 — 79,503 Merger-related costs 8,097 14,716 — Settlements, gains, losses and other charges (279 ) 3,129 10,640 Non-GAAP other operating expense $ 3,692 $ 4,062 $ 601 Three Months Ended March 28, 2026 December 27, 2025 March 29, 2025 GAAP total operating expense $ 363,507 $ 272,050 $ 338,342 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 21,070 20,838 21,770 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,945 2,822 2,356 Restructuring-related charges (adjustments) 15,342 (9,381 ) (22,744 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 82,369 — 79,503 Merger-related costs 8,097 14,716 — Settlements, gains, losses and other charges (277 ) 3,131 10,641 Non-GAAP total operating expense $ 234,961 $ 239,924 $ 246,816





QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) March 28, 2026 March 29, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,219,015 $ 1,021,176 Accounts receivable, net 382,509 386,719 Inventories 553,718 640,992 Prepaid expenses 36,724 32,808 Other receivables 16,172 11,023 Other current assets 98,176 74,557 Total current assets 2,306,314 2,167,275 Property and equipment, net 710,392 801,895 Goodwill 2,353,226 2,389,741 Intangible assets, net 121,506 273,478 Long-term investments 16,295 23,433 Other non-current assets 317,857 277,309 Total assets $ 5,825,590 $ 5,933,131 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 242,870 $ 260,663 Accrued liabilities 248,160 287,981 Other current liabilities 221,727 234,538 Total current liabilities 712,757 783,182 Long-term debt 1,549,154 1,549,215 Other long-term liabilities 219,380 208,422 Total liabilities 2,481,291 2,540,819 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.0001 par value; 405,000 shares authorized; 87,741 and 92,920 shares issued and outstanding at March 28, 2026 and March 29, 2025, respectively 3,301,450 3,431,308 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,061 (5,013 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 38,788 (33,983 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,344,299 3,392,312 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,825,590 $ 5,933,131





QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 28, 2026 March 29, 2025 March 28, 2026 March 29, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 29,730 $ 31,365 $ 338,989 $ 55,615 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 35,852 40,310 151,338 163,222 Intangible assets amortization 26,852 30,468 111,051 133,614 Deferred income taxes (14,580 ) (21,469 ) (39,384 ) (84,737 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 82,369 79,503 82,369 192,569 Stock-based compensation expense 26,321 27,415 136,070 136,346 Other, net 3,235 (25,014 ) (13,421 ) 31,966 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 104,995 43,256 3,154 26,807 Inventories (24,428 ) 14,369 86,616 18,188 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,077 ) 6,162 (18,510 ) (24,348 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,981 (20,978 ) (50,211 ) (38,599 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 6,191 7,655 942 (4,103 ) Other liabilities (4,177 ) (13,859 ) 19,628 15,662 Net cash provided by operating activities 276,264 199,183 808,631 622,202 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (21,235 ) (28,513 ) (129,070 ) (137,600 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 37,862 7,059 51,711 7,059 Proceeds from sales of businesses — 117,541 21,472 173,117 Other investing activities 1,507 (448 ) 12,287 (6,021 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,134 95,639 (43,600 ) 36,555 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock, including transaction costs (400,050 ) (49,981 ) (532,552 ) (356,336 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 10,403 11,336 35,492 35,741 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (2,863 ) (705 ) (32,018 ) (31,250 ) Repurchase of debt — — — (439,124 ) Net proceeds (payments) from purchase and sale of inventories subject to repurchase 7,367 897 (11,711 ) 130,204 Other financing activities (6,934 ) (4,968 ) (25,737 ) (23,597 ) Net cash used in financing activities (392,077 ) (43,421 ) (566,526 ) (684,362 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,816 ) 343 (666 ) (2,477 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (99,495 ) 251,744 197,839 (28,082 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,318,510 769,432 1,021,176 1,049,258 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 1,219,015 $ 1,021,176 $ 1,219,015 $ 1,021,176





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