Avalyn to Present Patient-Centered Research on AP01 Delivery and Supportive Care Experiences at American Thoracic Society 2026 International Conference

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AVLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering inhaled therapies to transform the treatment paradigm of serious, rare respiratory diseases, today announced two presentations at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference being held May 15-20, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

“Our presentations at ATS reflect a core belief at Avalyn - that patients should help shape the therapies designed to serve them,” said Lyn Baranowski, CEO of Avalyn Pharma. “By focusing on inhaled approaches and integrating patient and caregiver input early in development, we aim to better understand and improve how therapies are used and experienced in the real-world, not just in clinical trials. We believe this approach is critical to providing the highest care for patients living with pulmonary fibrosis and empowering the pulmonary fibrosis community.”

Avalyn will present findings from a usability study of the eFlow® Nebulizer System designed to deliver AP01 (inhaled pirfenidone), demonstrating how patient, care partner, and clinician experience and feedback informed improvements to instructional materials. A second presentation will feature research on patient perspectives regarding supportive healthcare experiences in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), emphasizing the critical importance of timely communication, care partner involvement, and the disease-specific expertise of IPF specialists.

Craig Conoscenti, M.D., FCCP, ATSF, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Avalyn Pharma, will also participate in the Respiratory Innovation Summit being held May 15-16, 2026, as Co-Chair.

Avalyn’s abstracts are available in the ATS 2026 online program and will be published in the Online Abstract Issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM) in May 2026.

The company’s poster presentations are listed below and will be presented in the following session: Thematic Poster Session B39 – Breath and Burden: Diffuse Lung Diseases and Daily Life, Monday, May 18, 2026, 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.​

Title : The Gold Standard of Care: What Patients Living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Define as a Truly Supportive and Empowering Healthcare Experience​

: The Gold Standard of Care: What Patients Living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Define as a Truly Supportive and Empowering Healthcare Experience​ Presenting Author : Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, CCRC, CNP, President and Managing Officer, PF Warriors

: Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, CCRC, CNP, President and Managing Officer, PF Warriors Poster #: P60





P60 Title : Systematic Approach in Developing a User-centric Nebulizer for the Treatment of Patients Living with Pulmonary Fibrosis: The First Formative AP01 eFlow® Nebulizer System Usability Study​



: Systematic Approach in Developing a User-centric Nebulizer for the Treatment of Patients Living with Pulmonary Fibrosis: The First Formative AP01 eFlow® Nebulizer System Usability Study​ Presenting Author : Stephen Pham, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, Avalyn Pharma

: Stephen Pham, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, Avalyn Pharma Poster #: P68





About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn aims to transform the treatment paradigm for pulmonary fibrosis and other serious, rare respiratory diseases. The company is advancing optimized inhaled formulations of established antifibrotic medicines designed to deliver drug directly to the lungs, enhance local efficacy, and reduce systemic side effects. Avalyn’s AP01 program is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone currently being evaluated in MIST, a global Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has demonstrated encouraging safety and clinical activity across Phase 1b and an ongoing, multi-year open-label extension trial, with long-term data supporting the potential to preserve lung function while improving tolerability relative to historical oral pirfenidone. Avalyn’s AP02 program is an optimized inhaled formulation of nintedanib currently being evaluated in AURA-IPF, a global Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Avalyn is also advancing AP03, an inhaled fixed-dose combination of pirfenidone and nintedanib, designed to deliver multiple antifibrotic mechanisms through a single lung-targeted platform. By leveraging its proprietary drug-device approach and deep expertise in rare respiratory disease development, Avalyn aims to establish a new standard of care in pulmonary fibrosis through inhaled, lung-targeted therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Cassie Saitow, Avalyn Pharma Inc.

Sr. Director, IR and Corporate Communications

ir@avalynpharma.com