HealthEquity Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Schedule

DRAPER, Utah, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent health savings account (HSA) custodian by account volume and a leader in consumer-directed benefits (CDB), today announced plans to release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2027, after the close of regular stock market trading on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Following the news release, HealthEquity management will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time during to review the Company’s first quarter results.

HealthEquity First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results Conference Call Date: May 28, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-833-630-1956 (US and Canada) 1-412-317-1837 (International) Conference ID: HealthEquity Webcast: ir.healthequity.com



A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.

The Company also announced that members of its management team plan to present and meet with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference Location: Encore Las Vegas Date: May 12, 2026 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time Webcast: none 2026 JP Morgan Global Technology Conference Location: Westin Boston Seaport Hotel Date: May 19, 2026 Time: 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: none 2026 RBC Global Financial Technology Conference Location: Lotte Palace New York Hotel Date: June 9, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: none



About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 17 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

risks relating to our recent CEO transition;

the impact of increased fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

potential regulatory changes and changes in the enforcement environment under the new U.S. administration;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.





For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com