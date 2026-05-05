Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com .

Q1 2026 Headlines:

Revenue increased 17% to $208.3 million compared to $178.7 million in Q1 2025 (including -2% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $57.9 million during the quarter, a 3% decrease from $59.5 million in Q1 2025.

The Company generated net income of $19.0 million during the quarter, a 9% decrease from net income of $20.8 million in Q1 2025.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased $20.3 million to $19.8 million compared to $40.1 million in Q1 2025, representing an decrease of 51%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) decreased $19.7 million to $15.3 million compared to $35.0 million in Q1 2025, representing a decrease of 56%.

On February 13, 2026, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for aggregate cash consideration of $309.3 million.





Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $208.3 million, an increase of 17%, or $29.6 million, compared to $178.7 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for the three months compared to the same period in 2025 is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions in the current and preceding year. The Company experienced organic growth of 0% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 or -2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $57.9 million, a decrease of 3%, or $1.5 million, compared to $59.4 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to non-recurring costs incurred from acquisitions in the current and preceding years. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $19.0 million compared to net income of $20.8 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease in net income is primarily attributable to non-recurring costs incurred from acquisitions in the current and preceding years.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, CFO decreased $20.3 million to $19.8 million compared to $40.1 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 51%. The decrease is driven by a change in non-cash operating working capital of $14.5 million, higher income taxes paid of $4.4 million, and a lower operating income of $1.5 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, FCFA2S decreased $19.7 million to $15.3 million compared to $35.0 million for the same period in 2025 representing an decrease of 56%. The decrease in the three months ended March 31, 2026 is driven by lower CFO compared to the same period in 2025, which is partially offset by higher interest received on bank deposits and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income refers to net income (loss) before income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, gain on bargain purchase net of any reductions, and finance costs and other expenses (income). The Company believes that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of Lumine Group related to its core operations. Operating income is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

Unaudited Three months ended

March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in millions) Net income 19.0 20.8 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 31.1 26.0 Reduction of gain on bargain purchase 0.8 — Finance costs and other expenses 3.3 5.1 Income tax expense 3.8 7.6 Operating income 57.9 59.5



Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank indebtedness, transaction costs on bank indebtedness, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any bank indebtedness. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S and FCFA2S per share are not recognized measures or ratios under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S and FCFA2S per share should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities, including on a per-share basis.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Unaudited Three months ended

March 31, 2026 2025 ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities: 19.8 40.1 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Interest paid on bank indebtedness (2.7 ) (3.8 ) Repayments of lease obligations (1.7 ) (1.6 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1.3 0.7 Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds from disposal (1.2 ) (0.3 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 15.3 35.0



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

investors@luminegroup.com

+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 248,192 $ 352,441 Accounts receivable, net 200,728 163,174 Unbilled revenue 50,985 47,547 Inventories 559 557 Other assets 58,642 51,808 559,106 615,527 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 9,841 8,325 Right of use assets 8,515 5,779 Deferred income taxes 16,157 15,503 Other assets 15,733 13,752 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,007,500 728,384 1,057,746 771,743 Total assets $ 1,616,852 $ 1,387,270 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 113,785 $ 123,835 Due to related parties, net 967 860 Current portion of bank indebtedness 211,100 1,992 Deferred revenue 121,764 94,776 Provisions 1,636 — Acquisition holdback payables 4,394 6,604 Lease obligations 9,817 3,149 Income taxes payable 8,393 9,044 471,856 240,260 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 133,901 108,565 Bank indebtedness 159,014 207,956 Lease obligations 10,408 3,631 Other liabilities 11,717 7,716 315,040 327,868 Total liabilities 786,896 568,128 Equity: Capital stock 490,669 490,669 Contributed surplus 185,142 185,142 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (151 ) 8,042 Retained earnings 154,296 135,289 829,956 819,142 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,616,852 $ 1,387,270





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income

(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue License $ 11,373 $ 12,327 Professional services 32,914 31,277 Hardware and other 3,853 9,070 Maintenance and other recurring 160,207 126,018 208,347 178,692 Expenses Staff 115,154 83,904 Hardware 1,994 4,659 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 13,482 11,203 Occupancy 946 996 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 10,134 9,022 Professional fees 4,200 3,840 Other, net 2,363 3,295 Depreciation 2,139 2,270 Amortization of intangible assets 31,084 26,014 181,496 145,203 Reduction of gain on bargain purchase 804 — Finance costs and other expenses 3,289 5,134 4,093 5,134 Income before income taxes 22,758 28,355 Current income tax expense 7,377 14,570 Deferred income tax recovery (3,626 ) (6,994 ) Income tax expense 3,751 7,576 Net income $ 19,007 $ 20,779 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 256,620,388 256,620,388 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.08





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income $ 19,007 $ 20,779 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (8,193 ) 4,132 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (8,193 ) 4,132 Total comprehensive income for the period $ 10,814 $ 24,911





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total equity Balance at January 1, 2026 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ 8,042 $ 135,289 $ 819,142 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income — — — 19,007 19,007 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other — — (8,193 ) — (8,193 ) Total other comprehensive loss for the period — — (8,193 ) — (8,193 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period — — (8,193 ) 19,007 10,814 Balance at March 31, 2026 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (151 ) $ 154,296 $ 829,956





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (13,612 ) $ 16,523 $ 678,722 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net (loss) income — — — 20,779 20,779 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other — — 4,132 — 4,132 Total other comprehensive income for the period — — 4,132 — 4,132 Total comprehensive income for the period — — 4,132 20,779 24,911 Balance at March 31, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (9,480 ) $ 37,302 $ 703,633





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)