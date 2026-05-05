Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Lumine Group Lumine Group

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q1 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 17% to $208.3 million compared to $178.7 million in Q1 2025 (including -2% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $57.9 million during the quarter, a 3% decrease from $59.5 million in Q1 2025.
  • The Company generated net income of $19.0 million during the quarter, a 9% decrease from net income of $20.8 million in Q1 2025.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased $20.3 million to $19.8 million compared to $40.1 million in Q1 2025, representing an decrease of 51%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) decreased $19.7 million to $15.3 million compared to $35.0 million in Q1 2025, representing a decrease of 56%.
  • On February 13, 2026, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for aggregate cash consideration of $309.3 million.

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $208.3 million, an increase of 17%, or $29.6 million, compared to $178.7 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for the three months compared to the same period in 2025 is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions in the current and preceding year. The Company experienced organic growth of 0% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 or -2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $57.9 million, a decrease of 3%, or $1.5 million, compared to $59.4 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to non-recurring costs incurred from acquisitions in the current and preceding years. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $19.0 million compared to net income of $20.8 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease in net income is primarily attributable to non-recurring costs incurred from acquisitions in the current and preceding years.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, CFO decreased $20.3 million to $19.8 million compared to $40.1 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 51%. The decrease is driven by a change in non-cash operating working capital of $14.5 million, higher income taxes paid of $4.4 million, and a lower operating income of $1.5 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, FCFA2S decreased $19.7 million to $15.3 million compared to $35.0 million for the same period in 2025 representing an decrease of 56%. The decrease in the three months ended March 31, 2026 is driven by lower CFO compared to the same period in 2025, which is partially offset by higher interest received on bank deposits and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income refers to net income (loss) before income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, gain on bargain purchase net of any reductions, and finance costs and other expenses (income). The Company believes that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of Lumine Group related to its core operations. Operating income is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

UnauditedThree months ended
March 31,
 20262025
 ($ in millions)
   
Net income19.020.8
Adjusted for:  
Amortization of intangible assets31.126.0
Reduction of gain on bargain purchase0.8
Finance costs and other expenses3.35.1
Income tax expense3.87.6
Operating income57.959.5


Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank indebtedness, transaction costs on bank indebtedness, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any bank indebtedness. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S and FCFA2S per share are not recognized measures or ratios under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S and FCFA2S per share should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities, including on a per-share basis.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

UnauditedThree months ended
March 31,
 2026 2025 
 ($ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities:19.8 40.1 
Adjusted for:  
Interest paid on lease obligations(0.1)(0.1)
Interest paid on bank indebtedness(2.7)(3.8)
Repayments of lease obligations(1.7)(1.6)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received1.3 0.7 
Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds from disposal(1.2)(0.3)
Free cash flow available to shareholders15.3 35.0 


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
investors@luminegroup.com
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025 
    
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash$248,192 $352,441 
Accounts receivable, net 200,728  163,174 
Unbilled revenue 50,985  47,547 
Inventories 559  557 
Other assets 58,642  51,808 
  559,106  615,527 
Non-current assets:   
Property and equipment 9,841  8,325 
Right of use assets 8,515  5,779 
Deferred income taxes 16,157  15,503 
Other assets 15,733  13,752 
Intangible assets and goodwill 1,007,500  728,384 
  1,057,746  771,743 
Total assets$1,616,852 $1,387,270 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$113,785 $123,835 
Due to related parties, net 967  860 
Current portion of bank indebtedness 211,100  1,992 
Deferred revenue 121,764  94,776 
Provisions 1,636   
Acquisition holdback payables 4,394  6,604 
Lease obligations 9,817  3,149 
Income taxes payable 8,393  9,044 
  471,856  240,260 
Non-current liabilities:   
Deferred income taxes 133,901  108,565 
Bank indebtedness 159,014  207,956 
Lease obligations 10,408  3,631 
Other liabilities 11,717  7,716 
  315,040  327,868 
Total liabilities 786,896  568,128 
    
Equity:   
Capital stock 490,669  490,669 
Contributed surplus 185,142  185,142 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (151) 8,042 
Retained earnings 154,296  135,289 
  829,956  819,142 
    
Total liabilities and equity$1,616,852 $1,387,270 


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income
(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 Three months ended March 31,
  2026  2025 
   
Revenue  
License$11,373 $12,327 
Professional services 32,914  31,277 
Hardware and other 3,853  9,070 
Maintenance and other recurring 160,207  126,018 
  208,347  178,692 
Expenses  
Staff 115,154  83,904 
Hardware 1,994  4,659 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 13,482  11,203 
Occupancy 946  996 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 10,134  9,022 
Professional fees 4,200  3,840 
Other, net 2,363  3,295 
Depreciation 2,139  2,270 
Amortization of intangible assets 31,084  26,014 
  181,496  145,203 
   
Reduction of gain on bargain purchase 804   
Finance costs and other expenses 3,289  5,134 
  4,093  5,134 
   
Income before income taxes 22,758  28,355 
   
Current income tax expense 7,377  14,570 
Deferred income tax recovery (3,626) (6,994)
Income tax expense 3,751  7,576 
   
Net income$19,007 $20,779 
   
Weighted average shares outstanding:  
Basic and diluted 256,620,388  256,620,388 
   
Earnings per share:  
Basic and diluted$0.07 $0.08 
   


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 Three months ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
    
Net income$19,007 $20,779 
    
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:   
    
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (8,193) 4,132 
    
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (8,193) 4,132 
    
Total comprehensive income for the period$10,814 $24,911 


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2026     
 Capital stockContributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotal equity
      
Balance at January 1, 2026$490,669$185,142$8,042 $135,289$819,142 
      
Total comprehensive income for the period:     
Net income     19,007 19,007 
      
Other comprehensive loss:     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   (8,193)  (8,193)
Total other comprehensive loss for the period   (8,193)  (8,193)
      
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period   (8,193) 19,007 10,814 
      
Balance at March 31, 2026$490,669$185,142$(151)$154,296$829,956 


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2025     
 Capital stockContributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive lossRetained earningsTotal equity
      
Balance at January 1, 2025$490,669$185,142$(13,612)$16,523$678,722
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:     
Net (loss) income     20,779 20,779
      
Other comprehensive income:     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   4,132   4,132
Total other comprehensive income for the period   4,132   4,132
      
Total comprehensive income for the period   4,132  20,779 24,911
      
Balance at March 31, 2025$490,669$185,142$(9,480)$37,302$703,633


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 Three months ended March 31,
  2026  2025 
   
Cash flows from operating activities:  
Net income$19,007 $20,779 
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation 2,139  2,310 
Amortization of intangible assets 31,084  26,014 
Contingent consideration adjustments (554) (113)
Reduction of gain on bargain purchase 804   
Finance costs and other expenses 4,609  5,828 
Income tax expense 3,751  7,576 
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (31,928) (17,414)
Income taxes paid (9,153) (4,809)
Net cash flows from operating activities 19,759  40,171 
   
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:  
Interest paid on lease obligations (143) (105)
Interest paid on bank indebtedness (2,732) (3,813)
Proceeds from issuance of bank indebtedness 160,000   
Repayments of bank indebtedness   (243)
Transaction costs on bank indebtedness (19) (19)
Payments of lease obligations (1,695) (1,583)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 155,411  (5,763)
   
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities:  
Acquisition of businesses (309,284)  
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 34,325   
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (2,185) (937)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1,320  694 
Property and equipment purchased (1,156) (254)
Decrease in restricted cash, and other investing activities 45  4,337 
Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities (276,935) 3,840 
   
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (2,484) 2,865 
(decrease) Increase in cash (104,249) 41,113 
   
Cash, beginning of period 352,441  210,983 
Cash, end of period$248,192 $252,096 

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