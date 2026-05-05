Veeco Announces $250 Million+ in Equipment Orders for Manufacturing Indium Phosphide Lasers

High-volume orders from multiple customers for its Spector®, Lumina® and Wet Processing Systems to drive strong growth.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that it received orders totaling more than $250 million from multiple customers for its Spector® Ion Beam Deposition (IBD), Lumina® Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) and its WaferEtch® Wet Processing systems. These orders, driven by momentum in silicon photonics, support the manufacturing of Indium Phosphide (InP) lasers, with deliveries beginning in 2026 and significantly accelerating in 2027.

A substantial portion of the orders are for the Spector® IBD from leading manufacturers of 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers for hyperscale data centers. The system is used to deposit high-performance, low-absorption laser facet coatings that are required for high-power laser operation. This strong order activity underscores the long-term value of Veeco’s Ion Beam Deposition technology and the company’s expanding role in this rapidly growing market.

As AI infrastructure scales, power and thermal constraints are becoming critical, accelerating the shift from copper to optical interconnects at higher data rates. According to LightCounting, sales of optical interconnects are expected to grow significantly as demand for 800G and 1.6T transceivers accelerates. Recent industry commentary has highlighted InP laser manufacturing as a key bottleneck, driven by limited qualified capacity and complex process integration. Veeco’s broad portfolio of compound semiconductor process technologies positions the company to support customers as they expand high-volume manufacturing.

“Veeco’s differentiated portfolio of Ion Beam, MOCVD and Wet Processing technologies enables our customers to scale up advanced InP laser production with high performance, yield, and reliability,” said Adrian Devasahayam, Senior Vice President of Veeco Instruments. “These orders reflect the strength of our long-standing customer partnerships, many spanning more than two decades, and our ability to support the evolving requirements of silicon photonics and the optical interconnect market.”

Veeco’s Spector® IBD system delivers ultra-dense, low-loss optical films with precise control over thickness and reflectivity required by advanced InP lasers. Veeco’s Lumina® MOCVD platform, underpinned by its TurboDisc® reactor technology, supports high-volume InP epitaxy with excellent uniformity, low defectivity and superior productivity. Veeco’s WaferEtch® platform was selected for its best-in-class process, device-to-device repeatability, system flexibility and exceptional productivity.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix | (516) 528 1020 | adelacroix@veeco.com

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | bwright@veeco.com