Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Celebrates Chef Roger Ma, Named Chef of the Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is pleased to announce a series of notable accolades at this year’s Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, alongside recognition on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.

Leading this year’s honours, Executive Chef Roger Ma has been named Chef of the Year, in recognition of his continued leadership, craft, and contributions to Vancouver’s culinary landscape.

“It’s an honour to be recognized alongside such exceptional chefs and restaurants,” says Ma. “This is very much a reflection of the team at Boulevard and the collective care that goes into every service. We’re grateful to the entire community, from our guests to the suppliers we work with.”

Boulevard was also recognized with Gold in the Fine Dining category and Bronze in Best Seafood at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, and was named a finalist in Best Upscale Contemporary, further reinforcing its standing as one of Vancouver’s leading dining destinations. The restaurant was additionally recognized as a finalist in the Readers’ Choice: Best Downtown category.

On a national scale, Boulevard was ranked No. 59 on the 2026 Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list, underscoring its continued presence among the country’s most respected culinary institutions.





The restaurant is known for its refined West Coast cuisine, with a focus on seafood and seasonally driven ingredients. Under the direction of Executive Chef Roger Ma, Boulevard continues to evolve with innovative creations and celebrated tasting menus while maintaining a consistent standard of excellence across both cuisine and hospitality.





“These recognitions mean a lot to our entire team,” says Executive General Manager Lisa Haley. “They speak to the consistency, care, and commitment that go into what we do every day. We’re grateful to our peers, our guests, and the broader industry for their continued support, and we look forward to raising the bar even higher together.”





ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar offers a refined interpretation of West Coast dining, grounded in seasonality, contemporary technique, and thoughtful presentation. Its Michelin-recommended cuisine reflects a commitment to craftsmanship and creativity, showcasing the best of British Columbia’s land and sea.

Led by Executive General Manager Lisa Haley, Executive Chef Roger Ma, and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi, Boulevard’s culinary program has earned national recognition, including a Michelin recommendation, placement on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, and multiple honours at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.

Curated menus reflect the restaurant’s continued focus on precision, seasonality, and a thoughtful dining experience.

Reservations can be made by visiting https://boulevardvancouver.ca/ or by calling the restaurant directly.

Media Contact

Aaryn Bowden

Senior Marketing Specialist

604-724-9598

abowden@boulevardvancouver.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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