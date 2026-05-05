Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Townhome at 568 West in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new luxury townhome at 568 West, an exclusive collection of townhomes situated in the vibrant West Midtown area of Atlanta, Georgia. Only three move-in ready townhomes remain available for sale in this highly desirable community.





568 West features thoughtfully designed four-story floor plans spanning more than 2,500 square feet, each including open-concept living areas, a private rooftop terrace, and a two-car garage. The community is ideally located less than a mile from Atlantic Station’s popular shopping and dining destinations, with access to Waterworks Greenspace and sweeping views of Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown. Nestled away from the main road, 568 West provides a serene residential setting nearby all that Atlanta has to offer. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.





"568 West represents the pinnacle of luxury townhome living in Atlanta, and this is the last chance to purchase a new home in this incredible community," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "Our team is excited to offer these final three move-in ready homes, which combine modern design, high-end features, and an unbeatable location."





The Toll Brothers Sales Center for 568 West is located at 500 Motivation Circle in Atlanta. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2e6aafc-eeba-41a6-a9a4-8a4257a0ca8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/032ea117-cf21-4c5e-9364-780729d08403

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe9b335d-3646-44b2-93b1-09eccb5af121

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)