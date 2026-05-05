New York City, NY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Up has emerged as a notable name in the male performance supplement category, drawing consumer attention through its straightforward positioning as a libido and performance support formula built entirely around botanical ingredients. The product centers on a simple daily routine: two capsules taken with water, each serving delivering an 800mg proprietary blend of seven plant-based extracts and a trace mineral. As interest in natural alternatives to conventional approaches continues to grow among men navigating changes in energy, stamina, and confidence, Hero Up has gained visibility across digital channels and supplement marketplaces. This editorial analysis examines what the official product materials disclose about the formula, what published research says about the individual ingredients, and what consumers should understand before making a purchasing decision. All product details referenced below are drawn from the official Hero Up website and the verified product label.

Official Website: Tap or Click Here to Visit the Hero Up Official Page

Understanding Hero Up: Formula, Purpose, and Daily Use





Hero Up Under Investigation: Full HeroUp Consumer Report Reveals Shocking Hidden Risks

Hero Up is a dietary supplement positioned as a libido and performance support formula for men. The following details are drawn directly from the official product label and the official Hero Up website.

What It Is:

A capsule-format dietary supplement containing 60 capsules per bottle, representing a 30-day supply at the recommended serving size

Formulated to support male vitality, stamina, and libido through a multi-ingredient botanical blend

Described by the manufacturer as a non-stimulant, non-habit-forming daily wellness formula

Proprietary Blend (800mg per serving):

Epimedium Extract (aerial parts), Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract, Saw Palmetto Extract (Fruit), Wild Yam Root Extract, Sarsaparilla Root Extract, Nettle Root Extract, Boron Amino Acid Chelate 5%

Other Ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Rice Flour

Suggested Use: Take two (2) capsules daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. Store away from heat, light, and humidity.

Manufacturing: Assembled in the USA. Non-GMO. Free from stimulants and unnecessary additives.

"2-Capsule Daily Ritual" Become a Viral Phenomenon?

Hero Up has attracted growing consumer attention not only because of its ingredient profile, but because of how it is positioned: a simple, repeatable daily habit that requires no complicated protocols, no prescriptions, and no lifestyle overhaul.

Simplicity as a design principle: Two capsules per day is among the most minimal supplement protocols available. The phrase "always ready to go" used on the official Hero Up website reflects the brand's emphasis on consistent, background support rather than situational use.

Two capsules per day is among the most minimal supplement protocols available. The phrase "always ready to go" used on the official Hero Up website reflects the brand's emphasis on consistent, background support rather than situational use. Growing interest in natural testosterone support: Consumer interest in botanical alternatives for testosterone and libido support has grown among men over 35, driven by increased awareness of age-related hormonal changes and the limitations of pharmaceutical options in terms of cost, access, and side-effect profiles.

Consumer interest in botanical alternatives for testosterone and libido support has grown among men over 35, driven by increased awareness of age-related hormonal changes and the limitations of pharmaceutical options in terms of cost, access, and side-effect profiles. Botanical ingredients under scientific scrutiny: Ingredients such as Tongkat Ali and Horny Goat Weed, both present in the Hero Up formula, have been the subject of peer-reviewed research, contributing to broader consumer awareness and search activity around products that contain them.

Ingredients such as Tongkat Ali and Horny Goat Weed, both present in the Hero Up formula, have been the subject of peer-reviewed research, contributing to broader consumer awareness and search activity around products that contain them. Refund policy as a research signal: The 180-day money-back guarantee listed on the official website is a factor that consumers frequently cite when explaining their decision to investigate the product further.

Official Website: Tap or Click Here to Visit the Hero Up Official Page

How Does the Hero Up System Function According to the Official Website?

Hero Up is presented by the company as a multi-pathway support formula. According to the official Hero Up website, the formula is designed to bring together "high quality raw ingredients sourced from different parts of the world that work in synergy for maximum performance."

Testosterone and Hormonal Support: Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract (Tongkat Ali) and Boron Amino Acid Chelate are traditionally associated with hormonal support. The brand describes the formula as designed to support the body's natural processes related to male wellness and daily drive.

Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract (Tongkat Ali) and Boron Amino Acid Chelate are traditionally associated with hormonal support. The brand describes the formula as designed to support the body's natural processes related to male wellness and daily drive. Libido and Sexual Performance: The official website states the formula is designed to support "a heightened libido" and "enhanced erection quality and duration." Epimedium Extract and Sarsaparilla Root Extract are cited for their traditional use histories tied to libido and male vitality.

The official website states the formula is designed to support "a heightened libido" and "enhanced erection quality and duration." Epimedium Extract and Sarsaparilla Root Extract are cited for their traditional use histories tied to libido and male vitality. Prostate and Hormonal Balance: Saw Palmetto Extract and Nettle Root Extract are widely recognized in traditional herbal practice for their associations with prostate health and hormonal balance.

Saw Palmetto Extract and Nettle Root Extract are widely recognized in traditional herbal practice for their associations with prostate health and hormonal balance. Energy and Stamina: Wild Yam Root Extract and the overall combination of seven ingredients are described by the manufacturer as working collectively to support physical readiness and daily endurance.

Wild Yam Root Extract and the overall combination of seven ingredients are described by the manufacturer as working collectively to support physical readiness and daily endurance. The Daily Cumulative Model: The formula is designed for consistent daily use. The official website presents the 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages as options aligned with sustained, cumulative supplementation.

How Can Consumers Avoid Counterfeit Hero Up Products?

Hero Up operates in a supplement category where unauthorized resellers and inaccurate third-party listings are a documented consumer concern. During the research for this article, multiple websites were identified that present themselves as Hero Up information sources while listing ingredient profiles that do not match the verified product label.

The misinformation problem: Several third-party websites currently ranking in search results for Hero Up list an entirely different set of ingredients, including L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, Maca Root Extract, Tribulus Terrestris, and Korean Red Ginseng. None of these appear on the verified Hero Up supplement facts panel. The actual proprietary blend contains Epimedium Extract, Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract, Saw Palmetto Extract, Wild Yam Root Extract, Sarsaparilla Root Extract, Nettle Root Extract, and Boron Amino Acid Chelate 5%.

Several third-party websites currently ranking in search results for Hero Up list an entirely different set of ingredients, including L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, Maca Root Extract, Tribulus Terrestris, and Korean Red Ginseng. None of these appear on the verified Hero Up supplement facts panel. The actual proprietary blend contains Epimedium Extract, Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract, Saw Palmetto Extract, Wild Yam Root Extract, Sarsaparilla Root Extract, Nettle Root Extract, and Boron Amino Acid Chelate 5%. Why this matters: A consumer who researches Hero Up through an inaccurate source may form expectations based on a formula that does not reflect the real product. This creates a meaningful consumer information gap.

A consumer who researches Hero Up through an inaccurate source may form expectations based on a formula that does not reflect the real product. This creates a meaningful consumer information gap. Official site as the only verified source: The only confirmed source of accurate Hero Up product information is the official website at heroupofficial.com. All product details in this article have been verified against the official site and the product label.

The only confirmed source of accurate Hero Up product information is the official website at heroupofficial.com. All product details in this article have been verified against the official site and the product label. Guarantee eligibility: Hero Up's 180-day money-back guarantee is processed by BuyGoods, the authorized retailer. Purchases through unauthorized third-party sellers may not be eligible for this policy.

Hero Up's 180-day money-back guarantee is processed by BuyGoods, the authorized retailer. Purchases through unauthorized third-party sellers may not be eligible for this policy. Verification guidance: Consumers are advised to cross-reference any third-party listing against the official website before drawing conclusions about the product's formula or terms.

Official Website: Tap or Click Here to Verify Your Hero Up Purchase

What Does Research Say About the Ingredients in Hero Up?





Hero Up Ingredients Investigated

Hero Up contains seven ingredients in its proprietary blend. The following examines what published scientific and traditional-use literature says about each ingredient individually. This discussion pertains to the ingredients themselves and does not constitute a clinical assessment of the Hero Up formula as a finished product.

Epimedium Extract (Horny Goat Weed / Icariin): Icariin, the primary active compound in Epimedium, has been studied as a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, a mechanism associated with nitric oxide availability and blood flow to vascular tissue. Research in the Asian Journal of Andrology noted associations with increased testosterone markers in animal models, and a study in Andrologia explored icariin's influence on the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis. Most published data is from animal or in-vitro settings, though the mechanistic rationale for its inclusion in male performance formulas is documented in the literature.

Icariin, the primary active compound in Epimedium, has been studied as a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, a mechanism associated with nitric oxide availability and blood flow to vascular tissue. Research in the Asian Journal of Andrology noted associations with increased testosterone markers in animal models, and a study in Andrologia explored icariin's influence on the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis. Most published data is from animal or in-vitro settings, though the mechanistic rationale for its inclusion in male performance formulas is documented in the literature. Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract (Tongkat Ali): Among the most extensively researched botanical ingredients in this category. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study by Talbott et al. (2013) in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found significant improvements in testosterone levels and stress hormone profiles. Henkel et al. (2014) in Andrologia reported that 200mg daily for one month resulted in 90% of hypogonadal subjects returning to normal testosterone ranges. A 2021 Food and Nutrition Research review confirmed improvements in serum total testosterone in ageing men over 12 weeks.

Among the most extensively researched botanical ingredients in this category. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study by Talbott et al. (2013) in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found significant improvements in testosterone levels and stress hormone profiles. Henkel et al. (2014) in Andrologia reported that 200mg daily for one month resulted in 90% of hypogonadal subjects returning to normal testosterone ranges. A 2021 Food and Nutrition Research review confirmed improvements in serum total testosterone in ageing men over 12 weeks. Saw Palmetto Extract (Fruit): Studied primarily for inhibition of 5-alpha reductase, the enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Multiple Cochrane Database reviews have examined its effects on benign prostatic hyperplasia. A Phytotherapy Research study using 320mg daily found significant improvements in urinary symptoms and sexual function scores over 8 weeks.

Studied primarily for inhibition of 5-alpha reductase, the enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Multiple Cochrane Database reviews have examined its effects on benign prostatic hyperplasia. A Phytotherapy Research study using 320mg daily found significant improvements in urinary symptoms and sexual function scores over 8 weeks. Wild Yam Root Extract: Its primary active compound, diosgenin, is a steroidal saponin studied as a hormonal precursor. The human body does not convert diosgenin into active hormones through oral supplementation alone; however, a Journal of Ethnopharmacology study found Dioscorea extract associated with protective effects against erectile dysfunction in animal models by stimulating testosterone secretion. Wild Yam's role in traditional vitality formulas reflects its long-standing use as a supportive botanical.

Its primary active compound, diosgenin, is a steroidal saponin studied as a hormonal precursor. The human body does not convert diosgenin into active hormones through oral supplementation alone; however, a Journal of Ethnopharmacology study found Dioscorea extract associated with protective effects against erectile dysfunction in animal models by stimulating testosterone secretion. Wild Yam's role in traditional vitality formulas reflects its long-standing use as a supportive botanical. Sarsaparilla Root Extract: Active steroidal saponins including sarsaponin have been studied for anti-inflammatory properties. A Chemistry and Biodiversity review highlighted significant anti-inflammatory activities from the Smilax genus. Human clinical data for male vitality applications is limited; its role is primarily grounded in traditional use history and saponin content.

Active steroidal saponins including sarsaponin have been studied for anti-inflammatory properties. A Chemistry and Biodiversity review highlighted significant anti-inflammatory activities from the Smilax genus. Human clinical data for male vitality applications is limited; its role is primarily grounded in traditional use history and saponin content. Nettle Root Extract: Lignans in Urtica dioica root bind competitively to sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), which may increase the proportion of free, bioavailable testosterone. Research in Planta Medica confirmed this SHBG-binding mechanism. A study by Nahata et al. (2012) in Andrologia documented ameliorative effects on testosterone-related prostate changes in animal models.

Lignans in Urtica dioica root bind competitively to sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), which may increase the proportion of free, bioavailable testosterone. Research in Planta Medica confirmed this SHBG-binding mechanism. A study by Nahata et al. (2012) in Andrologia documented ameliorative effects on testosterone-related prostate changes in animal models. Boron Amino Acid Chelate 5%: A study by Naghii et al. (2011) in the Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology found that 10mg of daily boron supplementation in healthy males over one week produced a significant increase in free testosterone and a notable decrease in estradiol, alongside reductions in inflammatory markers. A 2015 review in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal noted that a 6mg daily dose was associated with an approximately 25% increase in free testosterone.

Consumer Guidance: Is Hero Up Worth Considering?

Hero Up is one of several male performance supplements that combines botanical ingredients with a documented refund policy and a verifiable manufacturer. The following summarizes the key factual considerations for consumers researching this product.

Ingredient profile: The Hero Up formula includes Tongkat Ali, which has the most extensive human clinical trial record in the blend. Boron has been studied in peer-reviewed settings for its effects on free testosterone. Epimedium, Saw Palmetto, and Nettle Root each have published research profiles relevant to male hormonal health. The formula does not contain synthetic hormones, stimulants, or pharmaceutical compounds.

The Hero Up formula includes Tongkat Ali, which has the most extensive human clinical trial record in the blend. Boron has been studied in peer-reviewed settings for its effects on free testosterone. Epimedium, Saw Palmetto, and Nettle Root each have published research profiles relevant to male hormonal health. The formula does not contain synthetic hormones, stimulants, or pharmaceutical compounds. Format: The product delivers its full serving in two capsules per day, which aligns with the dosing schedules used in the published ingredient research reviewed for this article.

The product delivers its full serving in two capsules per day, which aligns with the dosing schedules used in the published ingredient research reviewed for this article. Transparency: The official website discloses the supplement facts panel, pricing, guarantee terms, and retailer information. The manufacturer and authorized retailer are identified by name and address.

The official website discloses the supplement facts panel, pricing, guarantee terms, and retailer information. The manufacturer and authorized retailer are identified by name and address. Refund policy: The 180-day money-back guarantee, as described on the official website, represents a longer evaluation window than is typical in the supplement category. The policy terms are administered through BuyGoods, the authorized retailer.

The 180-day money-back guarantee, as described on the official website, represents a longer evaluation window than is typical in the supplement category. The policy terms are administered through BuyGoods, the authorized retailer. Who this product is formulated for: According to the official website, Hero Up is intended for adult men. The label advises that individuals with known medical conditions consult a healthcare provider before use.





Official Website: Tap or Click Here to Visit the Hero Up Official Page

How Long Does Hero Up Take to Work?

Hero Up is designed for consistent daily use, and the official website positions the formula as a cumulative support system rather than an immediate-response product.





The first two weeks represent an early adjustment period. The botanical ingredients begin their accumulation process during this time. Individual responses during this phase are variable and not predictable.

Published research on the primary ingredients, particularly Tongkat Ali and Boron, has typically used study durations of four to twelve weeks. This window is when the most relevant ingredient research has documented measurable changes in testosterone-related markers.

The most meaningful assessment of a botanical supplement's effects typically occurs after three or more months of consistent use. The 180-day guarantee period aligns with this research-informed evaluation window.

Individual results vary based on age, baseline testosterone levels, diet, exercise habits, sleep quality, and overall health. No specific outcomes can be guaranteed for any dietary supplement.

What Themes Appear in User Feedback About Hero Up?

Hero Up has accumulated consumer feedback across digital channels since its launch. The following reflects recurring themes in user-reported experiences, presented editorially without attribution to specific individuals.





Energy and daily vitality: Reported themes include steadier daily energy without the stimulant-associated side effects common to other supplement categories.

Reported themes include steadier daily energy without the stimulant-associated side effects common to other supplement categories. Libido and drive: Users who report positive experiences describe changes in motivation and drive consistent with the formula's stated positioning and the research profiles of its primary ingredients.

Users who report positive experiences describe changes in motivation and drive consistent with the formula's stated positioning and the research profiles of its primary ingredients. Format and consistency: The two-capsule daily format is frequently cited in user commentary as a practical advantage over more complex supplement protocols.

The two-capsule daily format is frequently cited in user commentary as a practical advantage over more complex supplement protocols. Refund policy as a trust factor: The 180-day return window is consistently noted in consumer discussions as a factor that influenced the initial decision to try the product.

Hero Up Feedback and Consumer Search Patterns

Hero Up generates a recognizable pattern of consumer search behavior that reflects how men typically research supplements before making a purchasing decision. Search queries associated with Hero Up frequently include phrases such as "Hero Up reviews," "Hero Up side effects," "Hero Up complaints," "is Hero Up safe," "Hero Up ingredients," "Hero Up testosterone," "is Hero Up legit," "Hero Up scam," and "does Hero Up work." These queries are not unusual for a supplement in this category. They represent the standard due-diligence process that informed consumers follow when evaluating a new product.

If you arrived at this article through one of those searches, you are following a well-established research pattern. Something in the marketing or positioning of Hero Up caught your attention, and now you want to understand what is actually behind the product. This article is organized specifically around the questions that search behavior suggests matter most to consumers researching Hero Up.

Regarding Hero Up side effects and safety, the formula contains botanical extracts and a trace mineral with established traditional use histories and published research profiles. The product label includes standard cautions advising that pregnant or nursing individuals, children under 18, and those with known medical conditions should consult a physician before use. Hero Up does not contain stimulants, synthetic hormones, or pharmaceutical compounds.





Regarding Hero Up complaints and legitimacy concerns, the most substantive consumer concern identified during the research for this article involves inaccurate ingredient information on third-party websites, a topic addressed in detail in the counterfeit warning section above. The actual Hero Up formula, as verified against the official product label, contains a well-recognized set of botanical ingredients with published research support. The product is sold through BuyGoods, a registered Delaware corporation, and is backed by a documented 180-day money-back guarantee.

For consumers asking whether Hero Up works, the published research on individual ingredients, particularly Tongkat Ali, Boron, and Epimedium, provides a mechanistic basis for the formula's design. Whether those ingredients produce meaningful effects for any given individual depends on factors including age, baseline hormone levels, and consistency of use. No dietary supplement can guarantee specific outcomes.

Final Verdict: The Reality of the "2-Capsule Daily Ritual"

Hero Up is a male performance supplement built around seven botanical ingredients that each carry documented traditional use histories and, in several cases, published research support. Tongkat Ali, the most clinically studied ingredient in the blend, has been examined in multiple randomized controlled trials for its effects on testosterone levels and male wellness markers. Boron has been studied for its effects on free testosterone and estradiol balance. Epimedium, Saw Palmetto, and Nettle Root each contribute mechanistically relevant properties that align with the product's stated design goals. The formula does not include obscure or undocumented compounds.

The "2-Capsule Daily Ritual" framing reflects a supplementation model consistent with how the most relevant ingredient research has been conducted: through consistent daily dosing over periods of four weeks to three months. Botanical supplements are generally understood to operate through cumulative mechanisms rather than acute responses, and the format aligns with that characteristic.

From a consumer information standpoint, Hero Up discloses its formula, pricing, manufacturer, and refund terms publicly. The product is distributed through BuyGoods, a registered retailer with a documented support process. The 180-day money-back guarantee provides a defined evaluation window that is longer than the industry standard.





Official Website: Tap or Click Here to Visit the Hero Up Official Page

A Closer Look at the Biological Themes Behind Hero Up

Hero Up enters a market shaped by a well-documented biological reality: testosterone levels in men decline gradually beginning in the mid-thirties, with research estimating a reduction of approximately one to two percent per year after age 30. The more clinically significant issue for many men is the reduction in free testosterone, the biologically active fraction not bound to carrier proteins in the bloodstream. As SHBG levels rise with age, a greater proportion of circulating testosterone becomes bound and inactive, leaving a man with total testosterone within a technically normal range while still experiencing reduced libido, diminished energy, and declining physical performance.

This distinction between total and free testosterone is directly relevant to the formulation rationale behind Hero Up. Nettle Root's lignans and Boron both operate within the body's existing hormonal architecture to influence the balance between bound and free testosterone, without introducing exogenous hormones. The growing scientific interest in botanical approaches to male hormonal support reflects a broader convergence of traditional use history and modern mechanistic research, with compounds such as eurycomanone in Tongkat Ali and icariin in Epimedium now providing published explanations for applications that traditional herbal systems have long documented.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hero Up

Hero Up is one of the more actively searched male performance supplements online. All answers are based on information from the official Hero Up website and the verified product label.

What is Hero Up?

Hero Up is a dietary supplement formulated to support male libido, performance, and stamina. It contains 60 capsules per bottle (30-day supply), is assembled in the USA, and is described by the manufacturer as a non-stimulant, non-habit-forming daily wellness formula.

What are the ingredients in Hero Up?

Hero Up contains an 800mg proprietary blend of Epimedium Extract (aerial parts), Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract, Saw Palmetto Extract (Fruit), Wild Yam Root Extract, Sarsaparilla Root Extract, Nettle Root Extract, and Boron Amino Acid Chelate 5%. Other ingredients are Gelatin (Capsule) and Rice Flour. The formula is GMO Free and stimulant-free.

How do you use Hero Up?

Take two (2) capsules daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. The product is intended for consistent daily use rather than situational consumption. Store away from heat, light, and humidity.

Is Hero Up safe?

Hero Up is a dietary supplement and has not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The label advises that pregnant or nursing mothers, children under 18, and individuals with known medical conditions should consult a physician before use. Individuals taking prescription medications should also consult a healthcare provider before adding any supplement to their routine.

Is there a refund policy?

Yes. Hero Up is backed by a 180-day, 100% money-back guarantee as described on the official website. Customers may return the product, including empty bottles, within 180 days for a full refund processed within 48 hours of the returned product being received. The guarantee is administered through BuyGoods, the authorized retailer.

Where can you find Hero Up product information?

Verified product information for Hero Up is available at the official website, heroupofficial.com. Third-party marketplace listings may carry inaccurate product information and may not reflect current guarantee terms.





Official Website: Tap or Click Here to Visit the Hero Up Official Page

Company Details and Distributor Information

Hero Up is distributed by HeroUP Research and sold through BuyGoods, a registered commercial retailer.





Detail Information Brand Hero Up (HeroUP) Company HeroUP Research Company Location Lakeland, FL, USA Customer Support Email support@heroupofficial.com Website https://heroupofficial.com Retailer Address 1201 N Orange Street, Suite 7223, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA





Important Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: Hero Up is a dietary supplement and is not a pharmaceutical product. The statements made in this article have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. Nothing in this article constitutes medical advice. Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, under 18, or who have a known medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. Do not exceed the recommended daily serving size as stated on the product label.





Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links, meaning the publisher may receive a commission if a reader clicks through to the official Hero Up website and makes a purchase. This compensation does not influence the editorial content of this article. The analysis and conclusions presented here reflect independent editorial judgment based on publicly available product information, the verified product label, and published scientific literature.





Accuracy Notice: Product details, pricing, guarantee terms, and company information were verified against the official Hero Up website and product label at the time of publication. These are subject to change at the discretion of the manufacturer and retailer. Readers are advised to visit the official website directly to confirm current details before purchasing.





Endorsement Disclaimer: Hero Up and its associated trademarks are the property of HeroUP Research. This article is an independent editorial publication and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or officially endorsed by HeroUP Research or BuyGoods. Individual results will vary, and no specific outcomes are guaranteed.

References

Eurycoma Longifolia (Tongkat Ali)

Talbott SM, et al. "Effect of Tongkat Ali on stress hormones and psychological mood state in moderately stressed subjects." Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. 2013;10(1):28. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3669033/ Henkel RR, et al. "Tongkat Ali as a potential herbal supplement for physically active male and female seniors." Phytotherapy Research. 2014;28(4):544-550. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/and.12214 Leitao AE, et al. "A 6-month, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial to evaluate the effect of Eurycoma longifolia (Tongkat Ali) and concurrent training on erectile function and testosterone levels." Maturitas. 2021. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378512220304497

Boron

Naghii MR, et al. "Comparative effects of daily and weekly boron supplementation on plasma steroid hormones and proinflammatory cytokines." Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology. 2011;25(1):54-58. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0946672X10001148 Pizzorno L. "Nothing Boring About Boron." Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal. 2015;14(4):35-48. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26770156/

Epimedium (Horny Goat Weed / Icariin)

Shindel AW, et al. "Erectogenic and neurotrophic effects of icariin." Journal of Sexual Medicine. 2010;7(4):1518-1528. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20141584/ Zhang ZB, Yang QT. "The testosterone mimetic properties of icariin." Asian Journal of Andrology. 2006;8(5):601-605. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16751992/

Saw Palmetto

Goldenberg JZ, et al. Serenoa repens for benign prostatic hyperplasia. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2012. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD001423.pub3/full

Wild Yam Root

Hsu CC, et al. "In vivo and in vitro stimulatory effects of dioscorea on testosterone production in mouse Leydig cells." International Journal of Impotence Research. 2003. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12934050/





Sarsaparilla Root (Smilax)

Roumy V, et al. "Four new and bioactive steroidal saponins from Smilax medica." Chemistry and Biodiversity. 2017. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28371468/

Nettle Root (Urtica dioica)

Schottner M, et al. "Lignans from the roots of Urtica dioica and their metabolites bind to human sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG)." Planta Medica. 1997;63(6):529-532. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9434605/ Nahata A, Dixit VK. "Ameliorative effects of stinging nettle (Urtica dioica) on testosterone-induced prostatic hyperplasia in rats." Andrologia. 2012;44 Suppl 1:396-409. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21806658/

Official Product Sources

Hero Up Official Website. HeroUP Research, Lakeland, FL. https://heroupofficial.com

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