CarGurus Joins NASCAR Canada Series as Presenting Partner and Official Automotive Marketplace





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASCAR Canada and CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) announced today that CarGurus, a leading automotive platform with the #1 rated car shopping app in Canada1, is the newest Presenting Partner and the Official Automotive Marketplace of the NASCAR Canada Series.

As part of the multi-year partnership, CarGurus will become the entitlement partner for two races, starting with the CarGurus 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario, the first event of the season. The deal establishes CarGurus as an official Presenting Partner, along with Pinty’s and NAPA Auto Parts.

“We are thrilled to welcome CarGurus as a Presenting Partner of the NASCAR Canada Series and a race entitlement partner at CTMP,” said Alan Labrosse, General Manager of NASCAR Canada. “CarGurus has become a trusted guide for consumers and dealers throughout the car buying and selling experience, and we look forward to working together to reach racing fans across Canada.”

Powered by cutting-edge innovation, deep market data, and unbiased vehicle information, CarGurus helps consumers get their best deal with confidence. CarGurus tools and features include price drop alerts, transparent deal ratings and price history, and the ability to start financing online to save time at the dealership.

“CarGurus is driven by the idea that unbiased expert guidance and fast-moving innovation brings more trust and transparency to the car shopping experience. After 10 years in Canada supporting millions of shoppers, our mission to help shoppers feel confident they’re getting their best deal is stronger than ever,” said Dafna Sarnoff, CarGurus Chief Marketing Officer. “Our partnership with NASCAR Canada brings this energy to life, connecting our brand with a community that, like CarGurus, is growing rapidly in Canada.”

As part of the partnership, CarGurus will be integrated prominently across multiple touchpoints of the NASCAR Canada Series, including race entitlements, digital activations, and fan engagement programs designed to bring fans closer to the action.

Follow NASCAR Canada on social media to stay up to date with exclusive content and partnership activations all season long.

About the NASCAR Canada Series

The NASCAR Canada Series is the premier motorsports league in Canada, featuring top drivers and teams competing from May through September on a variety of racetracks all across Canada. As NASCAR’s national series in Canada, it delivers high-level competition and thrilling entertainment for fans nationwide, with races broadcast in English and French on RevTV, TVA, and TSN, and streamed in the United States on RevTV’s YouTube channel.

Since its launch in 2007 following NASCAR’s acquisition of the CASCAR Super Series, the championship has grown into a proven development platform for drivers advancing to NASCAR’s national divisions and other premier motorsports series. The series celebrated its 200th race in 2023 and unveiled a new brand identity that same year, transitioning to a presenting partner model with Pinty’s Foods and Evirum.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with digital retail solutions. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the U.K., Canada, and U.S., where it is the most visited automotive shopping site2. The CarGurus network of brands also includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.-based online marketplace.



To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.ca .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



1Based on Apple App Store & Google Play Store ratings as of Dec. 2025

2Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q4 2025, U.S.

3Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q4 2025, U.K.

Media Contacts

Marielkis Salazar

NASCAR

Director, Commercial Communications

Msalazar@nascar.com



Marie-Eve Pelletier

NASCAR Canada

Nascarcanadamedia@nascar.com

Maggie Meluzio

CarGurus

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com