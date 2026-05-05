Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentation of Phase 2 Data Highlighting the Potential Abscopal Effects of VP-315 in the Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma at the 2026 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting 

Phase 2 Data Highlight the Observed Abscopal-like Effect of VP-315 in Non-treated Basal Cell Carcinoma Tumors

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers, today announced the presentation of Phase 2 clinical data highlighting the potential abscopal effects of the Company’s novel oncolytic peptide, VP-315 (ruxotemitide), in the treatment of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) at the 2026 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting, taking place from May 13-16, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Patients with BCC frequently present with multiple tumors, and approximately one-third will develop additional primary tumors over their lifetime, highlighting the need for therapies that address diseases such as BCC with multifocal potential.

“The peripheral anticancer activity we are observing well beyond the injection site suggests that VP-315 could be exerting an abscopal effect for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma,” said Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals. “Such activity may indicate a broader immune activation within the tumor microenvironment of non-target lesions. If this is demonstrated in further pivotal testing, it could suggest that VP-315 has a unique potential to not only effectively treat primary BCC lesions but could also address the unmet need in patients with more than one lesion. It could also benefit patients with difficult to detect, residual disease that can sometimes be left behind after surgical excision of the tumor,” Dr. Rieger continued.

The poster, titled “VP-315 Demonstrates a Potential Abscopal Effect in Untreated Non-Target Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) Lesions” will be presented by Noah Rosenberg MD, Verrica’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rosenberg commented “We are excited about the potential of VP-315 to provide a primary and/or neoadjuvant treatment option for patients with BCC, whether it be their first lesion or multiple lesions after a long history of BCC. While the best outcome for patients is to completely eliminate the tumor, which we have observed in many patients in our Phase 2 study, overall tumor size was reduced on average by 86%, which is clinically meaningful. This highlights the potential for VP-315 to improve the patient experience by reducing the size and potential complexity of future procedures, even where surgical excision is ultimately required,” Dr. Rosenberg concluded.

Presentation Details:

Poster Number: LB1190

Category: Non-Melanoma Cancers and UV Biology/Injury

Poster Session Dates and Time:

Friday, May 15, 2026 (4:30 pm – 6:00 pm)

Location: (Salons B, C, D – Lower Level, Hilton Chicago)

Key Findings:

Background

VP-315 (ruxotemitide) is a potential first-in-class oncolytic chemotherapeutic peptide immunotherapy administered directly into a tumor to induce immunogenic cell death and thereby unleashing a broad spectrum of tumor antigens for T-cell responses, which may offer a non-surgical option for patients suffering from skin cancer. Verrica holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize VP-315 for certain dermatologic oncology indications, including non-metastatic melanoma and non-metastatic merkel cell carcinoma, and intends to focus initially on basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas as the lead indications for development. VP-315 has demonstrated positive tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication Phase 1/2 oncology trials.

Type of Study:

Open-Label Phase II trial

Methods

Subjects received < 8 mg (in 0.5mL) intratumoral VP-315 injections in up to 2 treated lesions (TLs). Up to 3 non-treated lesions (NTLs) per subject were monitored over 12 weeks. Changes in NTL size were assessed histologically after excision on digital images in relation to tumor bed size, histologic subtype and NTL location relative to TLs.

Results:

14 untreated NTLs in 9 subjects demonstrated an overall 67% reduction in lesion size following treatment of TLs. Reductions ranged from 50-100% (superficial) and 25-100% (nodular). Complete histologic clearance was observed in 21% of NTLs (3 /14). Reductions in tumor size were observed in all NTL locations including proximal, distal and contralateral to TLs. No skip lesions were observed. Non-serious local skin reactions were reported in 1 NTL.

Conclusions

The therapeutic effects of VP-315 extended beyond treated lesions. Reductions in untreated NTLs suggest a potential abscopal effect consistent with broader immune activation within the tumor microenvironment of remote NTLs.

About Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., and incidence is rising worldwide. There are approximately 3.6 million diagnoses of basal cell carcinomas in the U.S. each year, with a high unmet need for new treatment options. Basal cell carcinoma is generally treated with invasive surgery to remove the tumor, which can cause pain, infection, bleeding and scarring.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancer. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about the clinical development and benefits of Verrica’s product candidates, including VP-315. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John J Kirby

Interim Chief Financial Officer

jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com