Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro, Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA (OPERA®) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that Ram Aiyar, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jeffrey Cerio, SVP and General Counsel, Todd Chappell, Chief Operating Officer, and Loïc Vincent, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

HCW 4th Annual BioConnect Nasdaq Investor Conference

Format: Fireside chat moderated by Mitchell Kapoor, Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology Equity Research, H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Date: May 19th, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM ET

2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat moderated by Luca Issi, Ph.D., Senior Biotechnology Analyst, RBC Capital Markets

Date: May 20th, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM ET

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a novel oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA (OPERA®) platform to develop a new class of genetic medicines for rare and highly prevalent diseases. OPERA provides precise, tissue-directed delivery of oligonucleotides that modify the targeted native mRNA transcript to repair or form a de-novo protein with enhanced functionality. The platform combines a suite of capabilities consisting of sophisticated knowledge of transcription biology through ADAR proteins (Adenosine Deaminases Acting on RNA), machine learning optimization of oligonucleotides, linker chemistry expertise, along with use of a highly targeted tissue-specific delivery methodology. As such, the OPERA platform has enabled Korro to generate and advance a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, providing precise yet transient single base edits to produce therapeutic proteins with augmented activity versus its endogenous counterpart. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary OPERA platform with precedented delivery modalities, including N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) conjugated for delivery for subcutaneous administration, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide medicines. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Korro Bio Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact

Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D.

Blueprint Life Science Group

mchatterjee@bplifescience.com or ir@korrobio.com

917.330.4269