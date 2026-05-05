JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath Celebrates 20 Years of Craftsmanship and Community Service Across Greenville and Spartanburg Counties

GREER, SC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary in business, marking two decades of designing and installing custom kitchens, bathrooms, cabinetry, and countertops for homeowners throughout Greenville County, Spartanburg County, and the surrounding Upstate South Carolina region.

Since its founding in 2006, the family-owned company has built a reputation for combining personalized design expertise with high-quality American-made cabinetry and attentive customer service. Over the past 20 years, JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath has helped transform thousands of homes with custom solutions tailored to each client's style, space, and daily needs.

The milestone anniversary reflects not only the company's longevity but also its commitment to craftsmanship and relationships. From the earliest design consultations through final installation and quality-control walkthroughs, the JL Enterprise team follows a detailed, collaborative process that ensures each project meets both functional and aesthetic goals.

"Reaching 20 years in business is something we're incredibly proud of," said owner Schlayn Lillie. "We're grateful for the trust homeowners across Greenville County and Spartanburg County have placed in us over the years. This community has supported our family-owned business from the very beginning, and we truly wouldn't be here without them."

JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath specializes in custom cabinetry, kitchen remodeling, bathroom design, and countertop installation using materials such as quartz, granite, marble, and butcher block. The company also provides 3D renderings and showroom consultations to help clients visualize their projects before installation begins.

Unlike many large retail remodeling providers, JL Enterprise focuses on one-on-one service and tailored solutions. Its cabinetry offerings include furniture-style bathroom vanities, custom kitchen storage features like pull-out spice racks and tray dividers, and personalized finishes across a wide selection of wood species and paint options.

Over the past two decades, the company's work has kept pace with evolving homeowner preferences, from classic painted cabinetry to bold kitchen island accents and ceiling-height storage solutions designed to maximize space and efficiency.

"Every home is different, and every family uses their space differently," Lillie added. "Our goal has always been to create kitchens and bathrooms that truly fit the people who live in them. Seeing how those spaces become part of our customers' daily lives is the most rewarding part of what we do."

As a locally owned business based in Greer, JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath continues to emphasize its connection to the Upstate community. The company's showroom gives homeowners the opportunity to explore finishes, textures, and design layouts in person while working closely with experienced designers to refine their vision.

Looking ahead, JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath plans to continue expanding its services while maintaining the same personalized approach that has defined the company since its founding.

"Twenty years is a meaningful milestone, but it's really just the beginning," Lillie said. "We're excited to keep serving homeowners across the Upstate for many more years to come and to continue building spaces that families are proud to call their own."

Homeowners interested in learning more about JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath's services or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to visit the company's showroom in Greer or contact the team directly by visiting their website at https://jlenterpriseofsc.com or calling (864) 877-2025.





About JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath

JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath is a family-owned kitchen and bathroom design company based in Greer, South Carolina. Since 2006, the company has specialized in custom cabinetry, countertops, and full kitchen and bathroom remodeling services for homeowners across Greenville County, Spartanburg County, and the Upstate region. Known for personalized service, American-made materials, and detailed craftsmanship, JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath is committed to delivering high-quality results tailored to each client's home and lifestyle.

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For more information about JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath, contact the company here:



JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath

Schlayn Lillie

(864) 877-2025

jlenterprise01@aol.com

2611 N Hwy 101

Greer, SC 29651