Magic Pet Bed Redefines Pet Care: Launches Revolutionary Peel-to-Clean System That Eliminates Pet Bed Laundry

Miami, Florida, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Pet Bed, a Miami-based pet care innovator, today announced the market launch of its groundbreaking Peel-to-Clean pet bed system, a patented, multi-layer solution that permanently eliminates the need for bulky, time-consuming pet bed laundry. Rather than selling just another pet accessory, Magic Pet Bed is delivering a smarter way to live with pets: simply peel off a soiled layer and reveal a fresh, clean, waterproof surface in as little as three seconds.

Designed for busy pet owners, Magic Pet Bed addresses one of the most common and overlooked pain points in pet ownership: maintaining a clean sleeping environment without the hassle of constant washing. The innovative system stacks multiple protective layers over a durable core, each engineered for comfort, hygiene, and sustainability.

Key Features of the Magic Pet Bed

Avoid any cross contamination: Washing any pet bed in your washing machine, or by hand, is a big no.

Washing any pet bed in your washing machine, or by hand, is a big no. Peel-to-Clean System: Multiple removable layers allow pet owners to peel away a dirty surface in "3 seconds flat," saving hours of washing and drying time.

Multiple removable layers allow pet owners to peel away a dirty surface in "3 seconds flat," saving hours of washing and drying time. Eco-Friendly: Every layer is recyclable, allowing pet owners to discard used layers without environmental guilt.

Every layer is recyclable, allowing pet owners to discard used layers without environmental guilt. Superior Pet Comfort: Engineered with an ultra-soft, breathable top layer that traps hair, mud, and odors—keeping your home cleaner and smelling fresh.

Engineered with an ultra-soft, breathable top layer that traps hair, mud, and odors—keeping your home cleaner and smelling fresh. Full Waterproof Protection: Each layer provides waterproof coverage, protecting the core bed from accidents or spills and extending the product's lifespan.

“We didn’t set out to build a better pet bed; we set out to solve a real problem. Pet owners deserve a solution that fits their lives, not another chore. Magic Pet Bed means your pet always has a fresh, clean place to rest, and you get your time back. That’s the promise we’re making to every family with a furry companion.”

—Alon Winter, Co-founder

The Magic Pet Bed is now available and can be checked out at magicpetbed.com. The company invites pet owners, retailers, and media to discover how Magic Pet Bed is transforming the standard for pet hygiene and home cleanliness.

About Magic Pet Bed

Magic Pet Bed is a Miami, Florida-based pet care company on a mission to make life with pets cleaner, easier, and more sustainable. Through its patented Peel-to-Clean multi-layer technology, the company offers a revolutionary alternative to traditional pet beds—eliminating laundry and delivering lasting freshness with every peel. For more information, visit magicpetbed.com

Media Contact

Alon Winter

Co-Founder

Phone: +1 754 799 8779

Email: magicpetbed@gmail.com

Website: magicpetbed.com





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