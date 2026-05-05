Enact Announces 14% Increase to Quarterly Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share, an increase of 14% from the prior quarter’s dividend. This dividend will be payable on June 18, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 28, 2026.

“Today’s announcement reflects the continued strength of our financial position and our confidence in Enact’s long-term outlook,” said Rohit Gupta, Enact’s President and Chief Executive Officer “It also underscores our ongoing commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders. We remain focused on balancing capital returns with the flexibility to support our customers, invest in our business and pursue opportunities that strengthen Enact over the long term.”

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.