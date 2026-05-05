Richtech Robotics Named “Rookie of the Year” by Vegas Golden Knights Following First Partnership Season

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven robotic solutions, announces it has been named “Rookie of the Year” by the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2025–2026 season, marking a standout first year in the team’s partner ecosystem. The recognition comes as the Golden Knights reach the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. As one of the organization’s newest partners, Richtech Robotics engaged fans through its innovative activations and unique integration of service robotics into the live sports experience.

“As a Las Vegas-based company, our engagement with the Vegas Golden Knights community has been an especially meaningful experience to us,” said Richtech Robotics’ CEO Wayne Huang. “Being named ‘Rookie of the Year’ is an honor and a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets one of the most forward-thinking franchises in professional sports.”

Throughout the season, Richtech Robotics’ flagship robot, ADAM became a centerpiece of the partnership, delivering interactive and memorable experiences for fans at the T-Mobile Arena. From serving precision-crafted beverages to participating in high-profile team events, ADAM showcased how AI-powered robotics can elevate hospitality, entertainment, and fan engagement in real-world environments.

“The Golden Knights are always looking to evolve, innovate and deliver unforgettable experiences for our fans,” said Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations John Penhollow. “This season, the Golden Knights were thrilled to welcome Richtech Robotics to The Realm to engage fans in new ways, highlighted by appearances of ADAM the robot ringing the siren, and collaborating with other partners to generate ADAM-served beverages before cheering on the Golden Knights, adding a new dimension to the game-day experience. We’re proud to recognize Richtech Robotics as our ‘Rookie of the Year’ in our 2025-2026 VGK Global Partner Awards presented by Willis Towers Watson.”

ABOUT RICHTECH ROBOTICS

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com , and connect with us on X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS



The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .



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