Cytokinetics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, approximately $650 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering. Cytokinetics expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Cytokinetics.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Cytokinetics pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) filed on February 27, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has become automatically effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the Act). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not Cytokinetics will be able to raise capital through the sale of its securities, the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Cytokinetics will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed public offering, Cytokinetics and its business can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cytokinetics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed on February 26, 2026, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was filed on May 5, 2026, and other filings with the SEC, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757