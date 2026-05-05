HP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on May 27, 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026 on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2026Q2Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

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