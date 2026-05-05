Super League Sets First Quarter 2026 Earnings Date, May 15, 2026

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and influence people who play video games across the digital landscape, announced today that the Company will post its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Friday, May 15, 2026. A webinar will be held the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.

Super League First Quarter 2026 Earnings Webinar

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirsten Beduya

Quantum Media Group

team@quantum-corp.com