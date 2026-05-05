Unlimited.ai Surpasses $700 Million in AUR Within First Quarter; Sets New Standard for AI-Native Wealth Management

HOUSTON, TX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOUSTON, TX - May 05, 2026 - -

Unlimited.ai, the premier AI-native investment management platform purpose-built for private markets investors, today announced it has surpassed $700 million in assets under reporting (AUR) within its first quarter in the market. This rapid growth underscores a significant shift in the industry as family offices move away from fragmented legacy systems in favor of full end-to-end, ai-native intelligence platforms.

Founded in 2025 by industry veterans who have invested billions in private capital, Unlimited.ai was designed to solve the operational bottlenecks that have long plagued the alternatives space. The leadership team is anchored by CEO and Co-Founder David Sawyer, a former Managing Director at alternatives specialist CAZ Investments who went on to build Legacy Knight Multi-Family Office into a multi-billion-dollar AUM firm named the fastest-growing RIA in Texas in 2024 by Citywire. He is joined by Co-Founder and CTO Hunter Honnessy, a quantitative trading expert and founder of Aurelian Quant, who spearheaded the platform's institutional-grade machine learning architecture.

"Legacy platforms were built by engineers who studied the problem from the outside," said CTO Hunter Honnessy. "Unlimited.ai was built by practitioners who lived it, truly believing that you don't need five separate systems for one complete workflow."

Unlimited.ai's momentum can be attributed to the speed at which they are able to launch impactful, innovative features to their client base. In December 2025, they launched LAILA, an advanced AI Intelligence Agent that serves as a virtual investment team member capable of interpreting complex datasets and automating workflows that previously required dozens of man-hours. And in Q1 of this year, Unlimited.ai released its Public Market Equivalent (PME) benchmarking tool to overwhelming acclaim from its users for its ability to provide real-time, sophisticated benchmarking of private equity performance against public indices.

"We are not simply trying to replace your system of record," said David Sawyer, Co-Founder of Unlimited.ai. "We are building the first true system of intelligence for family offices and managers of wealth."

The Unlimited.ai platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end solution, capturing the entire investment lifecycle from initial access to final exit, and will continue to make great strides in 2026.

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For more information about Unlimited.ai Inc., contact the company here:



Unlimited.ai

David Sawyer

info@unlimited.ai

Houston, Texas