Central 1 announces results from 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (“Central 1”) is pleased to announce the resolution set out in the 2026 Annual General Meeting & Meeting Information Notice dated April 8, 2026, for the 2026 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2026 (the ''Meeting''), has been approved by its members.

Class A members passed by ordinary resolution the appointment of KPMG as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of Central 1 at a remuneration to be set by Central 1’s Board of Directors. The resolution was approved by 80.93% of Class A Members Voting closed on May 4, 2026 at which time 38 Class A Members had cast their vote.

Central 1 Board of Directors

On April 2, 2026, Central 1 announced that the following candidates had been elected for a first term to its Board of Directors, for three-year terms as affiliated directors: Marry Gunaratnam, Wellington Holbrook​ and Shawn Neumann; Dan Dickinson, Karen Horcherand Jeff van Duynhoven​ were declared elected as unaffiliated directors, also for three-year terms.

At the close of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, Central 1’s Board of Directors is composed of the following directors:

Barry Delaney Karen Horcher Dan Dickinson Penny-Lynn McPherson Shawn Good Shawn Neumann Marry Gunaratnam Sunny Sodhi Brian Harris Jeff van Duynhoven Wellington Holbrook

At the Board’s reorganization meeting on April 28, 2026, Shawn Neumann and Shawn Good were elected as Board Chair and Vice-Chair respectively, each for a one-year term.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, Central 1 provides critical payments, treasury and clearing and settlement services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

Contacts:

Media

Heather Merry

External & Client Communications

Central 1 Credit Union

T 1.800.661.6813 ext. 2355

E: communications@central1.com

Corporate Secretary Office

Wendy Kennish

VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

T: 604-730-6306 ext. 2410

E: corporatesecretary@central1.com

Investors

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

T 905-282-8588 or 1-800-661-6813 ext 8588

E bclode@central1.com