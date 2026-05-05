Central 1 announces results from 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (“Central 1”) is pleased to announce the resolution set out in the 2026 Annual General Meeting & Meeting Information Notice dated April 8, 2026, for the 2026 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2026 (the ''Meeting''), has been approved by its members.
Class A members passed by ordinary resolution the appointment of KPMG as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of Central 1 at a remuneration to be set by Central 1’s Board of Directors. The resolution was approved by 80.93% of Class A Members Voting closed on May 4, 2026 at which time 38 Class A Members had cast their vote.
Central 1 Board of Directors
On April 2, 2026, Central 1 announced that the following candidates had been elected for a first term to its Board of Directors, for three-year terms as affiliated directors: Marry Gunaratnam, Wellington Holbrook and Shawn Neumann; Dan Dickinson, Karen Horcherand Jeff van Duynhoven were declared elected as unaffiliated directors, also for three-year terms.
At the close of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, Central 1’s Board of Directors is composed of the following directors:
|Barry Delaney
|Karen Horcher
|Dan Dickinson
|Penny-Lynn McPherson
|Shawn Good
|Shawn Neumann
|Marry Gunaratnam
|Sunny Sodhi
|Brian Harris
|Jeff van Duynhoven
|Wellington Holbrook
At the Board’s reorganization meeting on April 28, 2026, Shawn Neumann and Shawn Good were elected as Board Chair and Vice-Chair respectively, each for a one-year term.
About Central 1
Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, Central 1 provides critical payments, treasury and clearing and settlement services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.
Contacts:
Media
Heather Merry
External & Client Communications
Central 1 Credit Union
T 1.800.661.6813 ext. 2355
E: communications@central1.com
Corporate Secretary Office
Wendy Kennish
VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
T: 604-730-6306 ext. 2410
E: corporatesecretary@central1.com
Investors
Brent Clode
Chief Investment Officer
T 905-282-8588 or 1-800-661-6813 ext 8588
E bclode@central1.com