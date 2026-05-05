Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil’s SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) (“Bahia Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company advancing the Mangueiros sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt+PGM project in Bahia State, Brazil, is pleased to announce its participation in the SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium held from May 17th – 20th in Ouro Preto, Brazil.

The Company will be discussing how it is rapidly advancing its flagship asset, Mangueiros Main toward a NI 43-101 Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) and NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). It is notable that Mangueiros Main has been de-risked through 86 diamond drill holes totaling 12,785 meters.

Bahia Metals is also evaluating drilling, and extensive magnetic and gravimetric data across its broader portfolio (Mangueiros West, Lagoa da Onça, and Lagoa da Onça Norte). The objective is to advance the potential district scale of the Mangueiros project of sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt+PGM. Please refer to the company’s technical report for further information.

https://sedar-filings-primary.thecse.com/000108442/06344990-00000001-000108442-4a_Technical_Report-PDF.pdf

Bahia Metal’s leadership will conduct a site visit of the Mangueiros Project. Mr. Stephen Goodman, CEO, and Mr. Tom Pressello, CFO, will join Mr. Elton Pereira, VP of Exploration and Country Manager, on-site to review current work programs and upcoming technical milestones.

“Demonstrating the production potential of our flagship asset, Mangueiros Main is an achievable near-term milestone intended to drive value for shareholders. The site visit and symposium provide ideal opportunities to meet with our stakeholders including strategic investors and present the company.” said Mr. Stephen Goodman, CEO.

SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium Details

Format: Technical Presentations, Panel Discussions, and Networking

Technical Presentations, Panel Discussions, and Networking Dates: Sunday, May 17 – Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Sunday, May 17 – Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Venue: Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, Brazil Symposium Website: www.simexmin.org.br





Parties interested in a meeting, including joining the site visit are encouraged to contact the Company at Investors@BahiaMetals.com.

About Bahia Metals Corp.

Bahia Metals Corp. is a mining exploration and development company focused on advancing it’s Mangueiros Project, a sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt+PGM project located in Bahia State, Brazil.

The company recently completed its IPO, inclusive of the full exercise of the 15% over-allotment option for gross proceeds of $5,750,000 and met the requirements to secure 100% of the Mangueiros Project, which was initially owned and advanced by investors affiliated with Appian Capital Advisory Limited.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Stephen Goodman

Chief Executive Officer, Director

E: Investors@bahiametals.com

www.bahiametals.com

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This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words “expected”, “will”, “will have”, “will be”, “estimated” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

Technical information is derived from the NI 43-101 Technical Report Project Status Report Mangueiros Ni-Cu-Co Project Bahia, Brazil” dated January 6, 2026, with an effective date of November 15, 2024 prepared by Douglas Reid, P. Eng of SRK, an independent consultant of the Company. (The ‘Technical Report”)

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.