Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate Cameron DeJong Launches New CamJon Travel Website, Expanded Service Standards, and CJ Travel Connect

Babcock Ranch, FL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamJon Travel, a Florida-based travel agency specializing in Virgin Voyages cruise vacations, has officially launched its newly redesigned website at CamJonTravel.com, along with updated Terms and Conditions, a clear fee schedule, expanded service standards, and continued enhancements to CJ Travel Connect, the agency’s dedicated support hub for sailors.

The new CamJon Travel logo connects clarity and calm logistics with premium service and trust.

The launch marks a major next step in the evolution of CamJon Travel and its founder, Cameron DeJong, a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate known for helping sailors navigate the modern cruise experience with honesty, clarity, and personalized support.

At a time when travelers are increasingly overwhelmed by online booking engines, influencer recommendations, changing cruise fare structures, and conflicting social media advice, CamJon Travel’s new digital presence is designed to help sailors make better, more informed travel decisions before they book.

“This website is not just a redesign,” said Cameron DeJong, owner of CamJon Travel and a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate. “It is a reflection of how we have grown, what we have learned from our sailors, and how seriously we take the responsibility of helping people invest in the right vacation. Virgin Voyages is an incredible product, but it still needs to be matched to the right traveler, the right expectations, and the right support.”

A More Transparent Approach to Virgin Voyages Planning

The new CamJonTravel.com places transparency at the center of the planning process. Visitors can now more easily understand how CamJon Travel works, what level of support they can expect, and when professional service fees may apply.

The agency’s updated Terms and Conditions and fee schedule were created to provide clearer expectations for both new and existing sailors. Rather than hiding policies in fine print or relying on vague service promises, CamJon Travel has made its standards more accessible and easier to understand.

“We believe transparency builds trust,” DeJong said. “Travelers deserve to know how their advisor works, what is included, what is not included, and what happens when a request requires additional professional time. Clear terms protect the sailor, protect the advisor, and create a much better experience for everyone.”

CJ Travel Connect: A Dedicated Home Base for CamJon Sailors

One of the major pillars of CamJon Travel’s evolution is CJ Travel Connect, the agency’s sailor support hub. Originally launched as a way to create a more organized experience for booked sailors, CJ Travel Connect has continued to evolve based on real client needs.

Through CJ Travel Connect, CamJon Travel provides a more centralized home base for important trip information, planning resources, next steps, and support tools. The goal is to reduce confusion, improve communication, and give sailors a clearer path from booking to sailing.

“CJ Travel Connect came from listening,” DeJong said. “As the business grew, it became clear that sailors needed more than scattered emails and reminders. They needed a home base. They needed a place where the experience felt organized, thoughtful, and premium.”

Expanded Support Beyond the Booking

As CamJon Travel has grown, the agency has also expanded the way it supports sailors before, during, and after the booking process. In addition to DeJong’s personal guidance as a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate, CamJon Travel now includes additional behind-the-scenes support through a dedicated Sailor Experience Manager.

This added layer of support helps CamJon Travel better manage important trip details, follow-up items, sailor communications, travel logistics, and the many moving pieces that can come with a Virgin Voyages vacation.

“Growth only matters if the sailor experience gets better with it,” DeJong said. “As CamJon Travel has evolved, we have been very intentional about building systems and support around the experience. Our sailors still receive personal guidance, but they also benefit from better organization, clearer communication, and more proactive support.”

This expanded support reflects CamJon Travel’s broader commitment to helping sailors with more than just a cruise reservation. The agency also assists with the full vacation picture, including pre-cruise hotels, flights, transfers, planning timelines, travel questions, and other trip details when applicable.

Continued Growth Built on Virgin Voyages Expertise

CamJon Travel’s growth has been driven largely by its focus on Virgin Voyages, a cruise line known for its adults-only ships, elevated dining, included gratuities, WiFi, fitness classes, unique entertainment, and distinctly modern approach to cruising.

As Virgin Voyages continues to attract new sailors, experienced cruisers, and travelers looking for something different, DeJong has positioned CamJon Travel as a trusted resource for people who want more than a transaction.

The agency’s approach emphasizes fit, not pressure. Through tools like the Perfect Cruise Quiz, educational blog content, and personalized conversations, CamJon Travel helps travelers determine whether Virgin Voyages is the right match for their vacation style.

“Not every cruise line is right for every person, and not every fare type is right for every sailor,” DeJong said. “Part of my job is to be honest about that. Sometimes the best support I can give is helping someone avoid the wrong vacation.”

A Website Designed for Education, Support, and Better Decisions

The newly launched CamJonTravel.com includes expanded educational content for sailors researching Virgin Voyages and related travel planning questions. The site features resources on fare types, booking strategy, sailor support, travel planning expectations, and the role of a professional travel advisor.

The site also reflects CamJon Travel’s continued investment in content that answers real traveler questions, especially the questions that often create stress before a cruise.

Key areas of focus include:

Virgin Voyages fare type guidance

Cruise planning expectations

Hotels, flights, transfers, and full-trip support

CJ Travel Connect resources

Terms, service standards, and fee transparency

Virgin Voyages booking education

Support for sailors who want a more organized planning experience

Raising the Standard for Travel Advisor Transparency

CamJon Travel’s updated policies and website also reflect a larger conversation happening within the travel industry. As travelers increasingly rely on social media, online forums, promotional links, and self-service booking tools, the role of a knowledgeable travel advisor is becoming more important, not less.

DeJong believes the future of travel advising will require more transparency, stronger boundaries, and better communication around the value advisors provide.

“Professional service matters,” DeJong said. “The right advisor does not just quote a price. They help interpret the options, anticipate problems, explain tradeoffs, and support the traveler through the full experience. That kind of support deserves to be clearly defined.”

Built for the Next Chapter of CamJon Travel

The new website, updated terms, fee schedule, and CJ Travel Connect enhancements represent a larger shift for CamJon Travel as the agency continues to grow.

What began as a passion for helping travelers discover better vacations has evolved into a focused travel brand centered on Virgin Voyages, sailor education, personalized service, and long-term trust.

“This is the next chapter,” DeJong said. “CamJon Travel has always been about helping people dream it, plan it, and live it. Now we have a stronger foundation, clearer systems, and a better way to support the sailors who trust us with their vacations.”

Travelers can explore the new website, learn more about Virgin Voyages planning support, and access CamJon Travel’s resources at CamJonTravel.com.

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is a Florida-based travel agency specializing in Virgin Voyages cruise vacations and personalized travel planning support. Led by Cameron DeJong, a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate, CamJon Travel helps sailors make informed travel decisions through honest guidance, educational resources, transparent service standards, and dedicated support before and after booking.

CamJon Travel focuses on helping travelers find the right cruise fit, understand their options, and feel more confident throughout the planning process.

For more information, visit CamJonTravel.com.

Thoughtful partnerships, like our collaboration with Joyce Prince Tours in St. Maarten, help CamJon Travel create more personal, memorable, and well-supported experiences for our sailors.

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is a dedicated travel consultancy focused solely on Virgin Voyages cruises. We leverage our extensive firsthand experience and to provide clients with unmatched expertise, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access to promotions and benefits, ensuring a superior and unforgettable sailing adventure. Managing Partner Cameron DeJong was honored as a Top 100 First Mate in North America for Virgin Voyages in 2025.

Press Inquiries

Cameron DeJong

cam [at] camjontravel.com

888-499-TRAVEL

https://camjontravel.com

16064 Lakeland Drive

Babcock Ranch, FL 33982