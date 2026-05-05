Wolverine Worldwide’s Work Group Makes Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Product Innovation and Brand Growth

Rockford, Mich., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced leadership appointments to accelerate global product innovation and growth in its Work Group which includes Wolverine, 1000 Mile by Wolverine, Cat Footwear, Merrell Work, Bates, HyTest, and Harley-Davidson Footwear.

Mike Maloney has been promoted to Global General Manager of the Wolverine brand, a newly created role for the largest brand in the Work Group. Maloney will lead the brand’s strategy and execution across all global markets, growing its category-leading work boot business while accelerating its premium positioning and cultural relevance. Maloney previously served as Chief Product Officer of the Work Group.

Ryan Drew has joined the company as Chief Product Officer of the Work Group, overseeing all product strategies and direction. Drew brings more than 25 years of experience at global footwear and apparel brands like Under Armour, Curry Brand and AND 1 Basketball, and has a strong track record of success in delivering innovative products that resonate with consumers.

Ben Harrison has been appointed as General Manager of Cat Footwear International, leading the brand’s international business with a focus on accelerating global growth and strengthening regional accountability in priority markets. He brings more than 15 years of experience at Wolverine Worldwide, most recently as General Manager of Merrell Canada.

“This new leadership structure represents a key investment moment for the Work Group, allowing us to move faster, make more intentional and disruptive decisions to accelerate global growth, and fulfill our mission to ‘make the world work better’ through products engineered for performance and designed for life,” said Justin Cupps, President of the Work Group. “By strengthening how we connect product, insight, and storytelling, we’re positioning the Wolverine brand to build on the trust and credibility it has earned over generations and provide new innovations for how people will work and live tomorrow.”

For more information, please visit wolverine.com.

###



ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, America's leading work boot brand, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT CAT

Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers’ passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and as unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground. For more information, visit www.catfootwear.com

Contact Info



Megan McCarl

megan.mccarl@wwwinc.com

Attachment



