Artesian Announces 2% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, raising the annualized dividend to $1.2796 per share. The quarterly dividend rate of $0.3199 per share is payable May 29, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

“Artesian continues to execute our strategic growth plan and to strengthen operational efficiency. We remain committed to delivering shareholder value while providing customers with high-quality, affordable water and environmentally responsible wastewater services,” said Nicki Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

This is Artesian’s 134th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.7 billion gallons of water per year through 1,515 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

(302) 453-6900

VEisenbrey@artesianwater.com