PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

Highlights

Second quarter total investment income of $5.2 million; net investment income of $0.7 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $153.8 million, or $79.56 per share as of March 31, 2026

Weighted average yield was 13.1% on debt and other income producing investments

Effective May 5, 2026, the Board declared a special dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on May 28, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2026





David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“While volatility and uncertainty are elevated in the markets, specifically in private credit, we continue to underwrite with a disciplined approach and engage in active portfolio management. Our overall portfolio was stable throughout the quarter. Our investment strategy is generally focused on asset-oriented industries. In addition, during the quarter we returned capital to our shareholders through our share buyback program, having repurchased 66,396 shares or 3.3% of our shares outstanding.”

Selected Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026:

Total investment income was $5.2 million of which $5.0 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.5 million and total net investment income was $0.7 million.

The Company recorded a net realized loss of $1.1 million and net unrealized gain of $1.7 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $295.8 million and consisted of 32 portfolio companies.

The Company had 1 portfolio company investment on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $0.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2026, the Company had $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $90.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

March 31,

2026

(Unaudited) September 30,

2025 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $128,237,811 and $139,342,491, respectively) $ 130,033,295 $ 145,280,169 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $37,828,011 and $35,390,223, respectively) 36,776,004 35,381,405 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $157,346,334 and $149,656,451, respectively) 129,001,392 121,610,914 Total Investments at fair value 295,810,691 302,272,488 Cash and cash equivalents 3,074,794 7,289,371 Receivables: Interest receivable 1,303,922 1,203,404 Other receivable - 44,971 Dividends receivable 64,800 42,950 Other assets 2,537,376 2,746,775 Deferred tax asset, net 727,925 1,234,847 Deferred financing costs 1,232,943 1,384,767 Due from Affiliate 275,173 572,331 Prepaid share repurchase 115,969 96,342 Receivable for investments sold 431,184 21,549 Total Assets $ 305,574,777 $ 316,909,795 Liabilities: Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $864,414 and $1,141,393, respectively) $ 146,627,205 $ 148,011,724 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,329,714 4,226,889 Other liabilities 2,499,673 2,439,405 Interest and fees payable 1,131,408 1,187,574 Taxes payable 48,137 137,538 Due to Affiliate 126,936 132,365 Total Liabilities 151,763,073 156,135,495 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8) Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 1,933,238 and 2,003,769 common shares outstanding, respectively 1,933 2,004 Capital in excess of par value 701,315,531 704,640,648 Total distributable earnings (loss) (547,505,760 ) (543,868,352 ) Total Net Assets 153,811,704 160,774,300 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 305,574,777 $ 316,909,795 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 79.56 $ 80.24





PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest Income: Interest from investments Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash $ 2,242,062 $ 2,957,380 $ 4,800,297 $ 5,950,065 Payment in-kind 250,799 263,784 278,191 618,465 Affiliated investments: Cash 670,874 - 1,302,466 - Payment in-kind 242,930 - 449,921 - Controlled investments: Cash 725,479 626,790 1,171,163 1,214,985 Payment in-kind - - - - Total interest income 4,132,144 3,847,954 8,002,038 7,783,515 Dividend income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 428,380 378,232 1,224,247 974,530 Affiliated investments 268,540 111,736 268,540 254,231 Controlled investments 156,084 1,580,616 1,907,359 2,979,966 Total dividend income 853,004 2,070,584 3,400,146 4,208,727 Interest from cash and cash equivalents 48,871 45,812 104,237 104,753 Fee income (see Note 9) 164,374 29,673 352,207 40,737 Other income - 25,000 - 97,774 Total Investment Income 5,198,393 6,019,023 11,858,628 12,235,506 Expenses: Interest and financing expenses 2,308,578 2,578,963 4,740,913 5,124,774 Salaries and benefits 1,016,836 1,185,054 1,986,009 2,213,671 Professional fees, net 410,332 577,965 800,272 995,978 General and administrative expenses 362,493 307,739 722,978 529,532 Directors fees 169,428 204,000 373,428 408,000 Administrator expenses (see Note 6) 109,223 112,829 211,284 197,184 Insurance expenses 73,990 86,498 149,624 174,919 Total expenses 4,450,880 5,053,048 8,984,508 9,644,058 Net Investment Income 747,513 965,975 2,874,120 2,591,448 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (1,120,698 ) (1,065,013 ) (428,478 ) 103,657 Affiliated investments 2,112 - 3,496 - Controlled investments - - - - Total net realized gains (losses) (1,118,586 ) (1,065,013 ) (424,982 ) 103,657 Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 587,985 1,183,172 (4,142,194 ) 1,991,710 Affiliated investments (704,662 ) (92,367 ) (1,043,189 ) (981,553 ) Controlled investments 1,786,533 (1,558,264 ) (299,405 ) (1,807,602 ) Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) 1,669,856 (467,459 ) (5,484,788 ) (797,445 ) Deferred tax benefit (expense) (166,015 ) (329,636 ) (589,444 ) (329,636 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (see Note 5) - - (12,314 ) - Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) 385,255 (1,862,108 ) (6,511,528 ) (1,023,424 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 1,132,768 $ (896,133 ) $ (3,637,408 ) $ 1,568,024 Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ (0.44 ) $ (1.83 ) $ 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11) 1,972,943 2,019,778 1,987,363 2,019,778



