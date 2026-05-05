PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: PhenixFIN Corporation PhenixFIN Corporation

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

Highlights

  • Second quarter total investment income of $5.2 million; net investment income of $0.7 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $153.8 million, or $79.56 per share as of March 31, 2026
  • Weighted average yield was 13.1% on debt and other income producing investments
  • Effective May 5, 2026, the Board declared a special dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on May 28, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2026

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“While volatility and uncertainty are elevated in the markets, specifically in private credit, we continue to underwrite with a disciplined approach and engage in active portfolio management. Our overall portfolio was stable throughout the quarter. Our investment strategy is generally focused on asset-oriented industries. In addition, during the quarter we returned capital to our shareholders through our share buyback program, having repurchased 66,396 shares or 3.3% of our shares outstanding.”

Selected Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026:

Total investment income was $5.2 million of which $5.0 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.5 million and total net investment income was $0.7 million.

The Company recorded a net realized loss of $1.1 million and net unrealized gain of $1.7 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $295.8 million and consisted of 32 portfolio companies.

The Company had 1 portfolio company investment on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $0.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2026, the Company had $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $90.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

 
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
       
  March 31,
2026
(Unaudited)		  September 30,
2025		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $128,237,811 and $139,342,491, respectively) $130,033,295  $145,280,169 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $37,828,011 and $35,390,223, respectively)  36,776,004   35,381,405 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $157,346,334 and $149,656,451, respectively)  129,001,392   121,610,914 
Total Investments at fair value  295,810,691   302,272,488 
Cash and cash equivalents  3,074,794   7,289,371 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  1,303,922   1,203,404 
Other receivable  -   44,971 
Dividends receivable  64,800   42,950 
Other assets  2,537,376   2,746,775 
Deferred tax asset, net  727,925   1,234,847 
Deferred financing costs  1,232,943   1,384,767 
Due from Affiliate  275,173   572,331 
Prepaid share repurchase  115,969   96,342 
Receivable for investments sold  431,184   21,549 
Total Assets $305,574,777  $316,909,795 
         
Liabilities:        
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $864,414 and $1,141,393, respectively) $146,627,205  $148,011,724 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,329,714   4,226,889 
Other liabilities  2,499,673   2,439,405 
Interest and fees payable  1,131,408   1,187,574 
Taxes payable  48,137   137,538 
Due to Affiliate  126,936   132,365 
Total Liabilities  151,763,073   156,135,495 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued;        
1,933,238 and 2,003,769 common shares outstanding, respectively  1,933   2,004 
Capital in excess of par value  701,315,531   704,640,648 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (547,505,760)  (543,868,352)
Total Net Assets  153,811,704   160,774,300 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $305,574,777  $316,909,795 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $79.56  $80.24 
         


 
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
March 31,		  For the Six Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Interest Income:            
Interest from investments            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:            
Cash $2,242,062  $2,957,380  $4,800,297  $5,950,065 
Payment in-kind  250,799   263,784   278,191   618,465 
Affiliated investments:                
Cash  670,874   -   1,302,466   - 
Payment in-kind  242,930   -   449,921   - 
Controlled investments:                
Cash  725,479   626,790   1,171,163   1,214,985 
Payment in-kind  -   -   -   - 
Total interest income  4,132,144   3,847,954   8,002,038   7,783,515 
Dividend income                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  428,380   378,232   1,224,247   974,530 
Affiliated investments  268,540   111,736   268,540   254,231 
Controlled investments  156,084   1,580,616   1,907,359   2,979,966 
Total dividend income  853,004   2,070,584   3,400,146   4,208,727 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  48,871   45,812   104,237   104,753 
Fee income (see Note 9)  164,374   29,673   352,207   40,737 
Other income  -   25,000   -   97,774 
Total Investment Income  5,198,393   6,019,023   11,858,628   12,235,506 
                 
Expenses:                
Interest and financing expenses  2,308,578   2,578,963   4,740,913   5,124,774 
Salaries and benefits  1,016,836   1,185,054   1,986,009   2,213,671 
Professional fees, net  410,332   577,965   800,272   995,978 
General and administrative expenses  362,493   307,739   722,978   529,532 
Directors fees  169,428   204,000   373,428   408,000 
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)  109,223   112,829   211,284   197,184 
Insurance expenses  73,990   86,498   149,624   174,919 
Total expenses  4,450,880   5,053,048   8,984,508   9,644,058 
Net Investment Income  747,513   965,975   2,874,120   2,591,448 
                 
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                
Net realized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  (1,120,698)  (1,065,013)  (428,478)  103,657 
Affiliated investments  2,112   -   3,496   - 
Controlled investments  -   -   -   - 
Total net realized gains (losses)  (1,118,586)  (1,065,013)  (424,982)  103,657 
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  587,985   1,183,172   (4,142,194)  1,991,710 
Affiliated investments  (704,662)  (92,367)  (1,043,189)  (981,553)
Controlled investments  1,786,533   (1,558,264)  (299,405)  (1,807,602)
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  1,669,856   (467,459)  (5,484,788)  (797,445)
Deferred tax benefit (expense)  (166,015)  (329,636)  (589,444)  (329,636)
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (see Note 5)  -   -   (12,314)  - 
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  385,255   (1,862,108)  (6,511,528)  (1,023,424)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $1,132,768  $(896,133) $(3,637,408) $1,568,024 
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.57  $(0.44) $(1.83) $0.78 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)  1,972,943   2,019,778   1,987,363   2,019,778 
                 



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