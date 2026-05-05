IEEE Awards Fermi Wang, with Inaugural 2026 Arun N. Netravali Video Analytics, Technology and Systems Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced that IEEE has honored Ambarella’s co-founder, President and CEO, Dr. Fermi Wang, with the inaugural 2026 IEEE Arun N. Netravali Video Analytics, Technology and Systems Award, alongside his Ph.D. advisor, Professor Dimitris Anastassiou of Columbia Engineering.

The award recognizes transformative advancements in video technology, AI-powered systems, and analytics that have reshaped global media consumption, broadcasting and visual communication. It was established in 2026 to honor Arun Netravali, who had served as the ninth president of Bell Laboratories (now Nokia Bell Labs, sponsoring the award) and had been well known for his own outstanding contributions in video technology.

At Ambarella, Fermi continues to drive innovation in the video and AI processing realm, aimed at advancing innovations for the next generation of edge endpoints and edge infrastructure. Under his direction, Ambarella has developed a leadership position with its physical AI platform, with systems-on-a-chips integrating AI accelerators, image and video encoding, image signal processing and other system functions.

The IEEE’s global network of over 500,000 engineering and STEM professionals is the world’s largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

About Ambarella

With an installed base of more than 42 million AI SoC units, Ambarella’s products are utilized in a wide variety of physical edge AI applications, spanning edge endpoint and edge infrastructure use cases including physical security, vehicle safety, telematics, autonomy, portable video, aerial drones, and other emerging robotic applications. Building on this footprint, Ambarella offers a full-stack edge AI platform, from highly optimized silicon and programmable software to AI agentic frameworks that coordinate perception, decision-making and control across devices. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrate proprietary and highly efficient perception and deep learning neural network AI accelerators, enabling electronic systems to become more productive with partial or complete levels of machine autonomy. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

VP Corporate Development

408-636-2310

lgerhardy@ambarella.com