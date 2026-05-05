Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q1/2026 Results and Declares Monthly Cash Dividends for July, August and September 2026

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB. K, FC.DB. L and FC.DB.M) today released its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

NET INCOME

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income decreased by 13.7% to $8,611,465, as compared to $9,973,265 for the same period in 2025.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $0.234, as compared to the $0.271 per share reported for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

PORTFOLIO

The Corporation’s investment portfolio decreased by 6.2% to $572.8 million as of March 31, 2026, in comparison to $610.9 million as at December 31, 2025 (in each case, gross impairment allowance, fair value adjustment, and unamortized fees). For the three months ended March 31, 2026, new investment funding was $25.8 million (2025 – $70.2 million), and repayments were $63.9 million (2025 – $92.2 million). On March 31, 2026, the investment portfolio was comprised of 237 investments (2025 – 242). The average gross investment size was approximately $2.4 million, with 13 investments individually exceeding $7.5 million.

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES AND FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS

The allowance for expected credit losses and fair value adjustment as of March 31, 2026 was $36.8 million (December 31, 2025 – $36.8 million), comprising (i) $29.5 million (December 31, 2025 – $29.1 million) representing the total amount of management’s estimate of the shortfall between the investment balances and the estimated recoverable amount from the security under the specific loans, (ii) $4.6 million (2025 – $4.5 million) representing the total amount of management’s estimate of fair value adjustment on investments stated at fair value through profit or loss; and (iii) a collective allowance balance of $2.7 million (2025 – $3.2 million).

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO DETAILS

Details on the Corporation’s investment portfolio as at March 31, 2026, are as follows:

The total gross carrying amount of the investment portfolio was $572,751,240, a decrease of 6.2% from the $610,923,271 reported at December 31, 2025.

Conventional first mortgages comprise 94.9% of the total investment portfolio (95.2% as at December 31, 2025).

Approximately 73.5% of the total gross carrying amount of the investment portfolio matures by December 31, 2026.

The average face interest rate on the total gross carrying amount of the investment portfolio is 9.29% per annum, as compared to 9.50% at December 31, 2025.

Regionally, the gross mortgage investment portfolio is diversified as follows: Ontario (88.3%), Quebec (6.8%), Western Canada (1.7%), East Canada (3.1%) and USA (0.1%).

Of the 237 investments, 211 were underwritten (as part of a renewal process or for new fundings) between 2025 and 2026, representing 85.3% of the investment portfolio, while the remaining 14.7% were underwritten in 2024 or prior.

CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

The Corporation is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.078 per common share (subject to adjustment at the discretion of the board of directors) payable on each dividend payment date set out below to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on each record date set out below:

Record Date Dividend Payment Date July 31, 2026 August 17, 2026 August 31, 2026 September 15, 2026 September 30, 2026 October 15, 2026

DIVIDEND AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and Share Purchase Plan that is available to its shareholders. The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional shares. The price paid per share is 97% (if the share price is higher than $12.50) of the weighted average trading price calculated five trading days immediately preceding each dividend date with no commission cost. Once registered with the Share Purchase Plan, participants have the right to purchase additional shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month. Shareholders participating pay no commission.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation declared dividends on its common shares totaling $8,596,888 or $0.234 per share, versus $8,595,950, or $0.234 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The number of common shares outstanding at March 31, 2026, was 36,739,026, as compared to 36,735,064 at March 31, 2025.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation is an investor in mortgages through a mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, a non-bank lender providing residential home and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction financing, mezzanine debt, and equity investments. Since October 1999, the Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives in select niche markets that are underserviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities are designed to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation are outlined in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our investment portfolio and our dividends, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans”, or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our current Annual Information Form under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca), which could cause our actual results and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with mortgage lending, dependence on the Corporation’s manager and mortgage banker, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters, and shareholder liability. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include, among others, that the Corporation is able to invest in mortgages at rates consistent with rates historically achieved; adequate mortgage investment opportunities are presented to the Corporation; and adequate bank indebtedness and bank loans are available to the Corporation. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Eli Dadouch

President & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 635-0221

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®