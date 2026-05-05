EPIK Biosciences Launches to Pioneer Ketamine-Powered Psychedelic Therapies to Transform Treatment of Mental Health, Pain, and Addiction

Advancing synergistic combination medicines, non-opioid solutions for chronic pain, neuropsychiatric disorders, and substance use disorders using patient-friendly delivery methods.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIK Biosciences (“EPIK” or the “Company”) announced its formation as a psychedelic drug development company focused on building a portfolio of proprietary ketamine-based therapies. The company is developing synergistic combination medications and advanced co-delivery formulations targeting mental health disorders, severe/chronic pain, and substance use disorders — some of the most pressing and underserved areas in modern medicine.

On April 18, 2026, the White House issued a landmark Executive Order titled Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness, directing federal agencies to fast-track the research, review, and approval of psychedelic therapies and committing at least $50 million in new federal funding. As state-level access programs surge, FDA “Breakthrough Therapy” designations accelerate, and institutional capital pours into the sector, the timing could not be more perfect. EPIK is entering the psychedelic medicine space at this exact pivotal moment — poised to capitalize on a historic inflection point in central nervous system drug development.

“Our proprietary medicines formulations are fundamentally different from anything currently available,” said Brandon Romanek, founder, CEO, and inventor of EPIK Biosciences’ therapeutic portfolio. “We are building therapies designed to address the root causes of mental health disorders, chronic pain and addiction, and are focused on helping patients achieve consistent, long-term outcomes where existing therapies may fall short.”

Romanek began researching ketamine in 2012, at a time when fewer than five ketamine clinics existed in the United States — a number that has since grown to more than 700. Following a severe illness and a prolonged ICU stay marked by multiple near-death experiences, he made the discoveries that led to the creation of EPIK’s proprietary formulations.

Romanek added, “The opioid epidemic continues to take a devastating toll on our society, with more than 100,000 overdose deaths each year in the United States. My journey through ketamine research began when life-changing ICU experiences in 2019 and 2020 showed me firsthand the urgent need for better, non-addictive treatment options. At EPIK Biosciences, we are building therapies that go beyond symptom management to address root causes, with the goal of helping millions of patients worldwide to achieve lasting recovery and fundamentally changing the trajectory of this crisis.”

EPIK Biosciences is developing a portfolio of proprietary ketamine-based formulations engineered around NMDA receptor modulation, with the goal of improving on the efficacy, durability, and accessibility limitations of currently available treatments. The Company has initiated preclinical pharmacokinetic and animal studies across its lead formulations and is concurrently building an intellectual property portfolio covering its compositions, delivery technologies, and methods of use.

EPIK is working with Casimir Jones, S.C. , a premier life sciences intellectual property firm and recognized leader in psychedelic patent law, to advise the Company on its patent strategy and support the advancement of its drug formulations through preclinical and clinical development toward FDA approval.

David A. Casimir, J.D., Ph.D., founding partner of Casimir Jones and co-founder of Porta Sophia , a leading non-profit psychedelic prior art library, dedicated to protecting the public domain, promoting ethical patenting, and ensuring responsible innovation in the field, stated: “At Casimir Jones, we are deeply committed to advancing thoughtful and defensible intellectual property in emerging therapeutic fields. Our work often involves evaluating and challenging overly broad or unsupported patent claims in the industry. EPIK’s approach stands out for its rigor and originality, and we believe the Company is building a meaningful and defensible IP position with the potential to shape the future of mental health and addiction treatment.”

EPIK's leadership team is assembling to support the Company's clinical development roadmap. Senior appointments to executive roles are forthcoming.

EPIK will provide further updates on its pipeline, leadership team, and clinical strategy in the coming months. To learn more about EPIK Biosciences and to stay updated on the latest from the Company, please visit EPIKbio.com and fill out the "Contact Us" form .

About EPIK Biosciences

EPIK Biosciences is a psychedelic drug development company building a proprietary platform rooted in NMDA receptor modulation, engineering ketamine-based, synergistic co-delivery formulations targeting mental health disorders, drug addiction, substance use disorders, and severe and chronic pain. Through innovative formulation science, multi-route delivery systems and a strong intellectual property strategy, EPIK aims to expand access to safe, effective treatments that address some of the most pressing healthcare challenges worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Investor and Company Contact:

info@EPIKbio.com

1-855-420-EPIK (3745)