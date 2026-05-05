[Latest] Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.02 Billion by 2035 at a 28.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Security Type (Endpoint, Network, Application, Database), By Application (Consumption, Generation, Distribution & Control), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.68 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.02 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.2% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Trends

This situation has led to utilities investing in the latest cybersecurity systems, including network intrusion detection systems and endpoint protection platforms, as well as secure communication protocols in order to protect critical power infrastructure.

The regulators are also coming up with more stringent measures. We are enhancing grid protection by incorporating energy systems against cyberattacks and malfunctions. Besides that, grid protection is being enhanced by the incorporation of artificial intelligence, real-time threat intelligence, and cloud-based security platforms. On the whole, the trend of digitalization of energy infrastructure, the growth of cyber risk awareness, and more strict regulatory systems are leading to the spread of the smart grid cybersecurity market worldwide.

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What are the factors that significantly influence the development of the smart grid cybersecurity market?

The high-rate digitalization of the electricity infrastructure in the power sector is the factor that greatly influences the development of the smart grid cybersecurity market. Utilities are increasingly implementing smart meters, automated substations, and distributed energy resources as well as sophisticated grid management platforms to improve energy efficiency and grid reliability. However, these structures are interconnected as well, which increases the susceptibility of the exposed energy infrastructure to cyberattacks. Regulators and governments are therefore establishing strict cybersecurity policies and implementation to protect country power grids against cyberattacks. Therefore, power utilities and grid operators are deliberating on the application of advanced internet security programs such as network security programs, identity management systems, and real-time threat monitoring programs.

Another essential reason why the market has grown is the further development of technologies and grid monitoring solutions related to cybersecurity. The films and the development of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based security software are assisting utilities in detecting and stopping or responding to abnormal network usage, preventing cyber intrusions, and reacting to threats more efficiently. Further, with renewable energy sources and electric vehicles increasing their level of integration and distributed energy systems gaining popularity, the grid network becomes more complicated, which contributes to the need for more advanced cybersecurity solutions. The combination of all these technological innovations and the growing awareness of cyber risks to the critical infrastructure are bound to result in the growth of the long-term cybersecurity market in smart grids.

(A free sample of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

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Segment Insight

By Deployment Mode

The mode of deployment is also significant in the uptake of smart grid cybersecurity solutions. On-premise deployment commands a big portion of the smart grid security market because most power utilities would like to have all the control to sensitive grid infrastructure and other vital operational information. Such a model offers increased security, customization of the system, and direct control of cybersecurity measures in energy facilities. Nevertheless, the cloud-based deployment is becoming popular as more utilities are implementing digital grid technologies and remote monitoring systems. Cloud services can be used to effectively manage cybersecurity at scale, share intelligence on a real-time basis about threats, and more rapidly update software so that grid operators can identify and react to cyber threats more effectively over distributed grids.

By Type of Security

The smart grid cybersecurity market is developing in stages of protection of several levels, such as endpoint security, network security, application security, and database security. The security of endpoints prevents unauthorized access and malware attacks on smart meters, sensors, and connected devices. Network security solutions protect communication networks between substations, control centers, and grid infrastructure. Application security is aimed at securing grid management software and energy management platforms against cyber intrusion and vulnerabilities. In the meantime, database security would provide assurance that all sensitive data on operation and consumers’ energy do not fall into the hands of data breaches. All these security layers can assist utilities in keeping the grid operations reliable and ensuring the critical infrastructure is not damaged by cyber-attacks.

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By Application

The use of smart grid cybersecurity solutions in applications like energy generation, control of transmission and distribution, and management of energy consumption are some of the key fields where smart grid solutions have been significantly demanded. Cybersecurity systems are used to safeguard the plant control systems, monitoring equipment, and energy production data against cyber threats at power generation facilities.

Cybersecurity platforms in transmission and distribution networks are useful in safeguarding substations, grid communication networks, and automated control systems used to regulate the flow of electricity in various regions. Also, the smart meters and consumer energy management platforms used at the consumption level must have well-developed security frameworks that would safeguard the data of the users and provide well-operating energy monitoring systems.

By End-User

Smart grid cybersecurity solutions mainly target the power utilities, energy infrastructure operators, and governmental energy agencies tasked with control of national electricity networks. The greatest proportion of power plants, substations, and grid communication systems is the area of power generation companies and grid operators because securing them against cyberattacks is extremely vital.

The government agencies also implement cybersecurity tools to track grid security, implement regulatory adherence, and safeguard the energy infrastructure nationwide. Moreover, the at-risk energy providers and renewable energy operators are becoming more inclined towards implementing cybersecurity solutions to maintain security in distributed energy systems and provide safe and continuous delivery of power.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Smart Grid Cybersecurity market forward?

What are the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Outlook

As per the latest estimates, the market of smart grid cybersecurity will experience consistent growth between 2026 and 2035 because of the further digitalization of the electricity infrastructure and the growing necessity to secure the key power networks against cybercrimes. Globally, power utilities are moving towards smart meters and automated substations as well as the development of advanced grid communication systems to enhance energy efficiency and reliability of the grid. These interconnected systems, however, demand robust frameworks of cybersecurity in case of unauthorized access, data breach, and system downtime. The introduction of state-of-the-art cybersecurity software, network monitoring tools, and threat detection platforms is also facilitating the secure functioning of contemporary energy networks and is likely to help boost the market growth within the forecast period.

Regional Insights

It can be predicted that the Asia-Pacific market will experience a robust growth in the smart grid cybersecurity market as a result of the growing energy infrastructure and the growth in investments in smart grid technologies. Modernizing electricity networks in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is achieved by large scale installation of smart metering systems, automated grid management systems, and integrating renewable energy. These digital grid systems are growing, and there is a growing requirement of high-level cybersecurity solutions to secure critical infrastructure in the energy industry within the region.

Europe will also have a significant increase in the smart grid cybersecurity market as well because of robust regulatory standards and more investments in safe energy infrastructure. A number of European nations are deploying smart grid programs and online energy platforms that would demand a high level of cybersecurity. In the same manner, North America has been embracing advanced cybersecurity measures, with utilities investing in grid modernization, fully automated distribution platforms, and high energy management systems. The increased attention to ensuring the national energy infrastructure is resistant to cyberattacks is the motivation to implement smart grid cybersecurity in these regions.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 7.19 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 67.02 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.68 billion CAGR Growth Rate 28.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Deployment Mode, Security Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

Schneider Electric published the new cybersecurity solutions specifically designed to target the smart grid infrastructure in April 2025. It is the platform that is being used to allow utilities to monitor threats to grid communication networks, augment endpoint protection on the connected devices, and improve the resilience of power distribution systems.

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List of the prominent players in the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market:

IBM

Siemens

Cisco Systems

BAE Systems

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

General Electric

Lockheed Martin

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Others

The Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Security Type

Endpoint

Network

Application

Database

By Application

Consumption

Generation

Distribution & Control

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Smart Grid Cybersecurity market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Smart Grid Cybersecurity industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Smart Grid Cybersecurity Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Report

The Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Smart Grid Cybersecurity The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Smart Grid Cybersecurity market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Smart Grid Cybersecurity market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Smart Grid Cybersecurity market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Grid Cybersecurity market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

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Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Smart Grid Cybersecurity market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Smart Grid Cybersecurity industry.

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