Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s hybrid annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2026.

Voting Results

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld James M. Estey 111,570,187 94.91% 5,989,615 5.09% Douglas P. Bloom 112,271,131 95.50% 5,288,671 4.50% Judy E. Cotte 116,859,878 99.40% 699,924 0.60% Heidi L. Dutton 117,421,931 99.88% 137,871 0.12% Maria A. Hooper 117,276,087 99.76% 283,715 0.24% Diane A. Kazarian 116,486,679 99.09% 1,073,123 0.91% Margaret C. Montana 117,266,149 99.75% 293,653 0.25% Khalid A. Muslih 117,410,852 99.87% 148,950 0.13% Craig V. Richardson 117,302,309 99.78% 257,493 0.22% Curtis D. Philippon 117,463,036 99.92% 96,766 0.08%



For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3077

Email: investor.relations@gibsonenergy.com

Media Relations

Phone: (403) 476-6334

Email: communications@gibsonenergy.com