The Tech Interactive Receives $1.65 Million ASML Grant to Expand STEM Access

San Jose, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive, San Jose’s science center, today announced a three-year, $1.65 million grant from ASML, one of the world’s leading semiconductor technology companies, to expand access to hands-on STEM experiences and inspire more young people to see themselves as future innovators.

ASML executives present a $1.65 million grant to The Tech Interactive during a May 4, 2026 visit, in support of expanding access to STEM learning for local students.

The funding will support free and subsidized field trips for K-12 students across the region and expand participation in The Tech Challenge, giving more young people opportunities to design, build, test and solve real-world problems. The partnership will focus on reaching students who have historically had less access to STEM experiences, including girls, students from under-resourced communities, and first-generation learners.

A Shared Commitment to STEM Access and Innovation

“Every student deserves the chance to discover that they can be an innovator,” said Katrina Stevens, President & CEO of The Tech Interactive. “ASML’s partnership will help thousands of young people, especially students with the least access to hands-on STEM, see themselves as engineers, problem-solvers and creators. We are deeply grateful for ASML’s leadership and belief in the power of curiosity to change lives.”

“At ASML, we believe in empowering the next generation of innovators by creating learning experiences that spark curiosity and build confidence,” said Verona Nunez, Community Engagement Program Manager. “The Tech Interactive has a long history of inspiring young minds, and we are proud to partner in expanding that impact. Together, we can open doors to STEM careers for thousands of students and help prepare tomorrow’s engineers.”

“Partnerships like this are how we make hands-on STEM learning available to more students,” said Lydia Kokolskyj-West, Vice President of Development at The Tech Interactive. “ASML’s investment is a powerful catalyst, helping us remove barriers, grow volunteer engagement and give more young people the confidence to imagine themselves in STEM. And the need continues. Sustained support from partners, donors and the community is essential to keep expanding access for the students and schools who need it most.”

Expanding Opportunity Through Experiential Learning

Through the partnership, The Tech will expand key access programs while continuing to seek additional support to meet growing demand for hands-on STEM experiences.

Field Trips for Title I Schools: Free and subsidized visits that help remove cost barriers for students across the region.

Free and subsidized visits that help remove cost barriers for students across the region. The Tech Challenge: Greater program capacity, volunteer support and equitable participation in The Tech’s signature engineering design program.

STEM Role Models and Career Pathways: More opportunities for ASML employees to volunteer, mentor, and help students connect classroom learning to real-world careers. The Tech continues to welcome corporate and community partners who can share their expertise, time and resources with young learners.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a world-class science and technology center in the heart of Silicon Valley. A leader in hands-on STEM education, The Tech inspires the innovator in everyone through award-winning exhibits, educational programs, and signature initiatives like The Tech Challenge and Tech for Global Good. Learn more at thetech.org.

About ASML

ASML is a global innovation leader in the semiconductor industry, providing advanced lithography systems and technology solutions to enable the world’s most advanced microchips. With a strong commitment to STEM education, ASML invests in programs that spark curiosity, expand opportunity, and build the next generation of technology innovators.

Katrina Stevens, President & CEO of The Tech Interactive, demonstrates the museum's Connections Wall in its Solve for Earth gallery during a visit from ASML community engagement executives.

Press Inquiries

Katie Barrow

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San Jose, CA 95113