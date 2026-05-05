Clearwater Properties Named One of America’s Best Brokerages by The Land Report for 10th Consecutive Year

SEELEY LAKE, Mont., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater Properties has been named one of America’s Best Brokerages by The Land Report for the 10th year in a row, a distinction the firm has now held every year since 2017. The annual list, published by The Land Report, recognizes the country’s leading land brokerages based on overall land sales and the caliber of properties they represent at a national level.

The recognition reflects the caliber of land Clearwater represents across the country – from working ranches and farmland to legacy and recreational properties – and the role brokerages play in shaping the larger national land market.

“Being recognized for the 10th year in a row is a milestone that we are proud of, and one that we don’t take for granted,” said Shaun Michael Lewis, CEO of Clearwater Properties. “It’s a reflection of the people we work alongside - our brokers, our clients, and the landowners who trust us with properties that often represent generations of stewardship. We’re grateful to The Land Report for the recognition and proud of the team that earns it year after year.”

Closer to home, that work shows up in the relationships built over time, a strong understanding of the land, and the trust placed in Clearwater to represent it well. The firm continues to invest in its brokers and the communities it serves, with a focus on properties that carry both economic and generational value.

The full list of America’s Best Brokerages is available at landreport.com/americas-best-brokerages .

About Clearwater Properties

Founded in 1993, Clearwater Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage specializing in recreational, residential, and ranch properties across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming, North Dakota, Costa Rica, and Belize. With over 30 office/agent locations, Clearwater Properties has been recognized as one of "America's Best Brokerages" by The Land Report and is the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties® brokerage worldwide in both sales volume and number of transactions. As stewards of the areas they serve, the 120+ agents of Clearwater Properties give back a portion of all real estate proceeds to the communities in which they were earned.

Sports Afield Trophy Properties Affiliation

Clearwater Montana Properties is the exclusive territory broker participant with Sports Afield in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. Its affiliation with Sports Afield Trophy Properties® (SATP) has been one of the biggest game changers in real estate for Clearwater. Clearwater Montana Properties is proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world in total sales volume and number of transactions. Since 1887, the iconic “Sports Afield” name has been synonymous with outdoor recreation and conservation, which not only aligns with the brokerage’s mission, but also greatly magnifies its marketing reach.

Clearwater Giving Fund

The Clearwater Giving Fund is Clearwater Properties’ way of ensuring that every transaction gives back. Through this charitable program, a portion of each sale is directed to a local service group or charitable organization selected by the Agent. At the end of each calendar year, Clearwater presents donations to organizations within the communities where those transactions occurred. Serving as a positive force in the communities it serves is central to Clearwater’s mission and values. To date, the company has donated more than $1.3 million through the program, helping to strengthen and uplift the very communities it calls home.

Media Contact:

Tatum Hoehn, Chief Operating Officer

Clearwater Properties

406-677-7039 | tatum@clearwaterproperties.com

clearwaterproperties.com