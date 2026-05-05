Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

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TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT’s Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 5, 2026 (the "Meeting"), was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast

FOR Matter Peter C.B. Bynoe 15,173,582 44,754 99.71% Louis M. Forbes 15,160,210 58,126 99.62% Kurtis Keeney 15,196,912 21,424 99.86% Jonathan Li 15,150,650 67,686 99.56% Candace McGraw 15,186,352 31,984 99.79% J. Susan Monteith 15,182,212 36,124 99.76% Andrew Oppenheim 15,184,512 33,824 99.78% Ann Rooney 15,142,010 76,326 99.50% Nathan Smith 15,200,612 17,724 99.88%



At the Meeting, a resolution re-appointing Deloitte LLP as auditor of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Trustees of the REIT to fix their remuneration, as more particularly described in the REIT’s management information circular dated March 20, 2026 (the “Circular”), was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 15,614,804 votes (99.75%) voting in favour of the resolution.

A non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT’s approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 15,025,881 votes (98.71%) voting in favour of the ‘Say-on-Pay’ resolution.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com .

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390