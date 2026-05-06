Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in April 2026 of 7.6% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for April 2026, compared with April 2025.

During April 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 6.3% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to April 2025. Guadalajara airport reported an increase of 0.9%, while Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana and Los Cabos reported a decrease of 17.0%, 10.5%, and 8.1%, respectively, compared to April 2025. With respect to GAP’s airports in Jamaica, Kingston recorded a decrease of 6.0%, while Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 22.0%, as a result of disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Apr-25 Apr-26 % Change Jan - Apr 25 Jan - Apr 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,067.5 1,066.2 (0.1%) 4,088.6 4,101.8 0.3% Tijuana* 748.6 671.7 (10.3%) 2,806.1 2,640.2 (5.9%) Los Cabos 254.6 240.9 (5.4%) 923.5 869.2 (5.9%) Puerto Vallarta 278.4 255.1 (8.4%) 932.0 899.9 (3.4%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 194.0 179.1 (7.7%) 709.6 689.9 (2.8%) Hermosillo 184.4 166.0 (10.0%) 693.1 646.6 (6.7%) Kingston 0.0 0.0 (28.0%) 0.1 0.7 610.9% Morelia 60.2 58.3 (3.2%) 246.3 251.2 2.0% La Paz 111.8 123.2 10.2% 392.4 437.0 11.4% Mexicali 105.0 90.5 (13.8%) 398.2 350.2 (12.0%) Aguascalientes 53.3 55.1 3.5% 205.1 194.0 (5.4%) Los Mochis 66.5 60.8 (8.6%) 231.6 224.1 (3.2%) Manzanillo 10.7 9.9 (7.4%) 45.5 42.8 (6.0%) Total 3,135.2 2,976.9 (5.0%) 11,672.0 11,347.7 (2.8%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-25 Apr-26 % Change Jan - Apr 25 Jan - Apr 26 % Change Guadalajara 452.9 467.2 3.2% 1,959.9 1,959.3 (0.0%) Tijuana* 351.1 312.8 (10.9%) 1,366.0 1,210.4 (11.4%) Los Cabos 442.9 400.1 (9.7%) 1,825.8 1,772.8 (2.9%) Puerto Vallarta 375.7 287.5 (23.5%) 1,848.2 1,566.4 (15.2%) Montego Bay 430.4 335.6 (22.0%) 1,769.4 1,252.9 (29.2%) Guanajuato 84.3 72.2 (14.3%) 347.4 330.1 (5.0%) Hermosillo 6.1 6.9 14.2% 27.0 28.9 7.0% Kingston 155.0 145.7 (6.0%) 583.0 560.5 (3.9%) Morelia 56.0 64.9 15.9% 230.2 280.7 22.0% La Paz 3.0 4.6 55.2% 11.7 17.2 47.2% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (8.9%) 2.4 2.4 0.6% Aguascalientes 27.5 29.5 7.5% 101.1 106.8 5.6% Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 11.5% 2.6 2.6 0.7% Manzanillo 9.8 8.2 (15.9%) 53.7 44.5 (17.0%) Total 2,395.8 2,136.5 (10.8%) 10,128.3 9,135.5 (9.8%)

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-25 Apr-26 % Change Jan - Apr 25 Jan - Apr 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,520.4 1,533.4 0.9% 6,048.5 6,061.1 0.2% Tijuana* 1,099.7 984.5 (10.5%) 4,172.0 3,850.6 (7.7%) Los Cabos 697.5 641.0 (8.1%) 2,749.3 2,642.0 (3.9%) Puerto Vallarta 654.1 542.6 (17.0%) 2,780.2 2,466.3 (11.3%) Montego Bay 430.4 335.6 (22.0%) 1,769.4 1,252.9 (29.2%) Guanajuato 278.4 251.3 (9.7%) 1,057.0 1,020.0 (3.5%) Hermosillo 190.5 173.0 (9.2%) 720.1 675.5 (6.2%) Kingston 155.0 145.7 (6.0%) 583.1 561.2 (3.8%) Morelia 116.2 123.2 6.0% 476.5 532.0 11.6% La Paz 114.8 127.8 11.4% 404.1 454.2 12.4% Mexicali 105.6 91.0 (13.8%) 400.5 352.6 (12.0%) Aguascalientes 80.7 84.7 4.9% 306.2 300.8 (1.8%) Los Mochis 67.2 61.5 (8.4%) 234.1 226.6 (3.2%) Manzanillo 20.5 18.1 (11.4%) 99.2 87.3 (12.0%) Total 5,531.0 5,113.4 (7.6%) 21,800.3 20,483.2 (6.0%) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):



Airport Apr-25 Apr-26 % Change Jan - Apr 25 Jan - Apr 26 % Change Tijuana 345.0 309.4 (10.3%)

1,343.2 1,195.7 (11.0%)



Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors



The seats available during April 2026 decreased by 8.3%, compared to April 2025. The load factors for the month went from 80.8% in April 2025 to 81.5% in April 2026.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.