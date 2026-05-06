Lefler Brothers Studios Announces the Premiere of “Journey to the Sun,” a New Documentary Chronicling the High-Stakes Reopening of Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road

KALISPELL, Mont., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lefler Brothers Studios recently announced the theatrical premiere of Journey to the Sun, a feature-length documentary that brings audiences face-to-face with the extraordinary crews, engineering feats, and wild landscape behind one of America’s most storied mountain highways: the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. The film will open with a sold-out premiere at the Wachholz Theatre in Kalispell on June 23, 2026, followed by a statewide theatrical run across Montana throughout the summer and fall.

Carrying the tagline “Every Mile. Every Risk. Every Season,” the 51-mile drive at the heart of Journey to the Sun is more than a scenic byway, it is an annual test of human determination, engineering ingenuity, and ecological stewardship. Each spring, plow crews push through avalanche chutes and tens of feet of packed snow to reopen the road, reconnecting communities and welcoming millions of visitors to one of the most celebrated landscapes in the National Park System. The documentary follows these crews through a full season, capturing the danger, craft, and quiet heroism of their work.

At once intimate and cinematic, Journey to the Sun weaves together the voices of road crews, park rangers, scientists, and members of Indigenous communities whose ancestral ties to the land long predate the park itself. The result is a film that examines the intersection of modern engineering and ancient wisdom and poses urgent questions about how a rapidly warming climate is reshaping the glaciers, ecosystems, and cultural legacy the road was built to showcase.

A Partnership Rooted in Montana

The film was produced in partnership with the Glacier National Park Conservancy and the Montana Film Office, with support from Obōz Footwear, Clearwater Properties, and the Greater Montana Foundation. Together, these partners helped secure unprecedented access to the road, its crews, and the stories that unfold above the treeline each year.

2026 Premiere Tour

Following the sold-out opening night in Kalispell, Journey to the Sun will screen in theatres across Montana throughout the summer:

Kalispell — Wachholz Theatre: June 23, 2026 (SOLD OUT)

Missoula — Roxy Theatre: July 16, 2026 (on sale now)

Philipsburg, Helena, Great Falls, Bozeman, Bigfork, and Hamilton — additional screenings with tickets on sale soon





A complete premiere schedule, trailer, and ticket links are available at journeytothesunfilm.com . The film is also listed on IMDb at imdb.com/title/tt37831909/.

About the Film

Journey to the Sun is a feature-length documentary exploring the people, engineering, and landscape behind Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road. Combining sweeping cinematography with deeply personal storytelling, the film invites audiences to experience the road’s annual reopening as a reflection on perseverance, place, and the fragile beauty of America’s wild spaces.

About Lefler Brothers Studios

Lefler Brothers Studios is a Montana-based production company led by award-winning filmmakers Jordan and Logan Lefler. Devoted to telling stories rooted in the American West, the studio focuses on documentary and branded work that celebrates people, place, and the craft of the outdoors.

Media Contact

For press inquiries, interview requests, screener access, high-resolution images, or additional information, please contact:

Lefler Brothers Studios

media@journeytothesunfilm.com

journeytothesunfilm.com/contact