WriteUpp Introduces Embedded AI Medical Scribe With SOAP, DAP and BIRP Note Generation at CA$40 Per User





LONDON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WriteUpp, the practice management platform serving clinicians across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, has introduced AI Medical Scribe, a monthly per-user add-on that generates structured clinical notes and populated assessment content directly inside the platform. Supporting SOAP, DAP, BIRP, and Brief Progress Note formats, the AI documentation tool is priced at CA$40 per user per month for Canadian practices, with licences assigned only to the clinicians who need them.

WriteUpp AI Medical Scribe has been built for therapists, physiotherapists, mental health practitioners, and allied health professionals who want faster clinical note generation without adding a separate application to their day. The tool works within Notes, Documents, and Assessments, using recorded consultations and post-session dictation to generate a first draft that returns directly to the patient file. Practices can adopt the feature gradually, starting with a single licence and expanding as the team sees the time savings in practice.

In Notes and Documents, clinicians choose between two modes. Record Patient Encounter is designed for live consultations, producing structured AI-generated clinical notes using a selected template from the available SOAP, DAP, BIRP, and Brief Progress Note formats. Dictate mode is designed for post-session use, producing free text from spoken dictation without requiring template selection. In Assessments, AI Medical Scribe uses the consultation recording to populate the form directly, allowing mental health intake assessments, physiotherapy evaluation forms, and other structured templates to be completed from the session itself rather than filled in separately.

"Canadian clinicians already understand practice management software and what strong workflow design looks like," said Victoria Scott, Head of Growth at WriteUpp. "What they want now is AI clinical documentation that lives inside their system, handles clinical formats they already use, and does not require a separate subscription to manage."

Demand for AI scribe tools among Canadian therapists and physiotherapists has grown significantly as private practices look to address administrative overhead without increasing headcount.

Fifty one percent of practices, and 61 percent of independent or physician-owned practices, prefer a single integrated platform for practice management, with cost savings, integration efficiency, and administrative burden among the leading reasons. WriteUpp AI Medical Scribe strengthens that preference by keeping clinical documentation automation inside the same practice management software Canadian clinics already use.

For Canadian practices, the compliance requirements around AI medical transcription tools add an important layer to purchasing decisions. AI clinical documentation software handling patient data must account for PIPEDA, PHIPA, and applicable provincial privacy requirements. WriteUpp AI Medical Scribe processes all data within the same compliance infrastructure as the rest of the platform, covering GDPR, PIPEDA, PHIPA, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 standards, which means Canadian therapists and physiotherapists adopting the tool do not take on a separate compliance obligation.

All existing and new WriteUpp users receive four free hours of AI Medical Scribe as a one-time trial per user. For active sites, the feature is disabled by default until a site administrator enables it through the Integrations and Add-Ons page. Once activated, the trial can be assigned to individual users or applied across the account. When a user's four free hours are used, access pauses until a licence is purchased and assigned.

"Clinicians should not have to choose between faster documentation and staying inside the system they trust," said Eric Lalonde, CEO of WriteUpp. "We built AI Medical Scribe so that clinical note automation happens in one place, under one login, with the same compliance standards Canadian practices already rely on."

To learn more about WriteUpp AI Medical Scribe, visit WriteUpp.

About WriteUpp

WriteUpp is a practice management platform built for independent clinicians and private practices. The platform combines scheduling, patient notes, telehealth, secure messaging, invoicing, and payment processing in one system. WriteUpp supports over 50,000 clinicians and provides live human support with compliance coverage for GDPR, PIPEDA, PHIPA, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 standards.

Contact

Victoria Scott, Head of Growth

WriteUpp

victoria.scott@writeupp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a75e2abd-2872-4427-9104-2e700e6a8340