Little Galaxy Introduces a New Blend: Play-Based Teaching and Montessori



Photo Courtesy of Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori announces a fresh approach to early childhood education by merging Montessori methods with play-based teaching. Located in Peel Region, the center offers families a program where children experience both guided learning and creative exploration. Founders Jenny and Andrew bring experience in child psychology and business to their leadership roles, supporting a vision that values curiosity and independence.

Children at Little Galaxy engage in daily activities that combine Montessori materials with imaginative play. The Casa and Pre-Casa programs introduce language, math, science, and the arts through interactive experiences. Teachers encourage children to make choices, helping them build confidence and decision-making skills while also supporting teamwork through group projects.

Educators observe each child’s progress and adjust activities to meet individual needs, allowing for growth at a comfortable pace. Outdoor play and mindfulness exercises are included in the schedule, supporting physical coordination and emotional awareness. The staff works to create a safe environment where children feel comfortable expressing themselves and forming positive relationships.

Family involvement is central to the center’s philosophy. Parents receive regular updates about their child’s development and are invited to participate in classroom events. Feedback from families helps shape the curriculum, ensuring the program remains responsive to the needs of the community.

The leadership team supports ongoing professional development for educators, encouraging staff to stay informed about early childhood education research. This focus on growth helps the center provide consistent support for each child. The sense of community at Little Galaxy extends from the classroom to families, creating a network of support.

Children at Little Galaxy are encouraged to explore new ideas and solve problems in a nurturing environment. The curriculum covers practical life activities, sensory experiences, language, math, and creative arts, providing a broad foundation for future learning. Responsibility is practiced daily as children care for materials and work together on classroom tasks, helping them develop independence and teamwork.

Many families have noticed improvements in their children’s confidence and communication skills after joining the program. The blend of structured activities and creative play prepares children for future educational experiences by building both academic and social skills. Children often look forward to their time at Little Galaxy, showing enthusiasm for learning and making new friends.

As Little Galaxy rolls out this new curriculum, the center remains dedicated to offering a program that supports children’s development in a welcoming and stimulating environment. Families can expect a setting where their children are encouraged to grow, learn, and connect with others.

About Company/Organization Name

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori offers a unique hybrid program that combines Montessori-inspired education with play-based learning. Founded by Jenny and Andrew, the center is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.

Contact Information:

Little Galaxy Management

littlegalaxycc.com

admin@littlegalaxycc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b1ae232-eebd-4c1d-b2b6-cf6b184260fe