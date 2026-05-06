MeraPrime Gold Hotel Expands Personalized Services To Enhance Guest Experience In Central Lisbon

Photo Courtesy of Sorathia Investments

LISBON, Portugal, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeraPrime Gold Hotel, a boutique design hotel on Rua Áurea in Lisbon’s historic downtown, has introduced additional guest service offerings to enhance comfort, convenience, and cultural relevance for visitors to Portugal’s capital. The 38-room property is operated by Sorathia Investments , a diversified multinational company active in hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, and travel services across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Located a short walk from Commerce Square and the Tagus River waterfront, the hotel offers guests easy access to major cultural attractions, shopping streets, and key transport connections. Its central position in the Baixa district enables it to serve both tourists exploring Lisbon’s historic sites and business travelers requiring quick access to the city center.

MeraPrime Gold Hotel’s amenities include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour front desk and concierge-style support, luggage storage, and airport transfer arrangements through partner services. Guest rooms are equipped with air conditioning, minibars, flat-screen televisions, and private bathrooms, and some offer river views.

A distinguishing feature of the property is its Halal-certified food offering. The on-site à la carte restaurant, Allow – License to Snack, serves dishes prepared with Halal ingredients and offers a buffet or continental breakfast service, along with snacks and light meals throughout the day. This positioning appeals to guests seeking Halal dining options in a central Lisbon location, while also remaining accessible to the wider tourist market.

Recent tourism data and industry commentary point to continued growth in Lisbon’s visitor numbers and sustained demand for centrally located, design-focused accommodation. MeraPrime Gold Hotel’s combination of location, contemporary interiors, and Halal-certified cuisine aligns it with this trend, particularly among travelers who prioritize cultural accessibility and convenience.

Sorathia Investments, led by CEO & Chairman Umar Abdul Shakoor Sorathia, views MeraPrime Gold Hotel as an important part of its hospitality portfolio in Lisbon’s historic center. The company continues to focus on disciplined, long-term investments in hospitality and real estate, with an emphasis on properties that integrate modern guest expectations with local cultural context.

“Lisbon is a strategic market for our hospitality activities,” said Sorathia. “Through MeraPrime Gold Hotel, we are committed to offering guests a well-located property with attentive service, thoughtfully designed spaces, and dining that reflects their needs and preferences.”

About Sorathia Investments

Sorathia Investments is a diversified multinational company with operations in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and travel services across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Based in Lisbon, it focuses on responsible, community-conscious investments, including the development and management of hotels such as MeraPrime Gold Hotel in Portugal’s capital.

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