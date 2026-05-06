PanTerra Delivers All-in-One UCaaS Platform Inside Microsoft Teams

Photo Courtesy of PanTerra Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks announced the availability of its all-in-one unified communications-as-a-service platform inside Microsoft Teams, bringing enterprise voice, business SMS and MMS, secure fax, visual voicemail with transcription, and synchronized contacts and call history into the collaboration platform many businesses already use.

The announcement addresses growing demand for more resilient communications inside Microsoft Teams, particularly for organizations that want enterprise telephony, administrative control, and continuity protection without adding a separate Microsoft calling license. PanTerra positions the platform as a way to consolidate business communications while reducing the operational risk of relying on a single collaboration environment for day-to-day connectivity.

Continuity for Teams Environments

PanTerra designed the platform to work within Microsoft Teams while adding a business continuity layer for organizations that cannot afford service interruptions. The system detects Microsoft Teams unavailability in real time and reroutes communications to Streams mobile apps, desktop apps, and IP desk phones in under 60 seconds, then automatically returns users to Teams once service is restored.

“Organizations want to simplify communications without sacrificing resilience, control, or enterprise functionality,” said Arthur Chang, president and CEO of PanTerra Networks. “PanTerra brings calling, messaging, fax, and continuity into Microsoft Teams so businesses can stay productive in a familiar environment while maintaining the reliability that daily operations require.”

The platform is intended for businesses that want to preserve the Microsoft Teams experience employees already know while adding resilience, continuity, and full enterprise telephony capability. PanTerra also presents the offering as a practical option for organizations seeking to avoid fragmented communications systems and disconnected administration tools.

Enterprise Communications in One Environment

PanTerra’s published feature set includes one-click calling, active call controls inside Teams, business SMS and MMS from company numbers, secure fax delivered as HIPAA-compliant PDFs, and visual voicemail with transcription. The company also lists enterprise private branch exchange and contact center capabilities, including auto-attendants, interactive voice response, advanced call routing and queuing, call recording, and integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics.

The platform also includes a unified admin portal for settings, call flow management, device management, reporting, analytics, and enterprise controls. PanTerra describes the centralized portal as a way for organizations to manage cloud communications more efficiently within Microsoft Teams workflows, without having to switch between multiple systems.

Security, Identity, and Deployment

The solution includes Microsoft Entra ID integration, single sign-on support, System for Cross-domain Identity Management-based provisioning, multifactor authentication enforcement, encrypted voice and messaging, SOC 2 Type II certification, and HIPAA compliance. PanTerra also includes Luna AI receptionist capabilities within its broader AI-powered communications environment.

PanTerra says the platform can be deployed in an average of 11 days through a managed process that includes discovery, integration setup, migration, and production go-live. The company also promotes the service as an alternative for businesses that want enterprise telephony and continuity inside Microsoft Teams without purchasing a separate Microsoft calling license.

About PanTerra

PanTerra has been building an enterprise unified communications infrastructure since 2001. The company describes its offering as carrier-grade infrastructure designed for business communications, cloud communications, contact center operations, and customer engagement.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Ben Morrison

Contact Email: info@panterranetworks.com

Website: panterranetworks.com

Address: San Jose, CA 95112, USA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a53b4d-7ba6-4afd-9a08-dc5d1d784b5a