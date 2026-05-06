Jameson Brings J Balvin and KidSuper Together to Celebrate Connection Within Football Fan Culture

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jameson Irish Whiskey has teamed up with global music icon J Balvin and creative visionary KidSuper (Colm Dillane) for its new It’s What You Bring campaign. Celebrating the fans, friendships and communities at the heart of football culture, the collaboration kicks off on the rooftop pitch of KidSuper Studios in Brooklyn and with a limited-edition collection drop.

Ahead of a summer-long celebration of the sport, It’s What You Bring is an ode to the game’s unrivalled ability to unite people across borders, blending the smoothness of Jameson with that of the game and the community behind it.

True to Jameson’s legacy of bringing people together, at the centre of the campaign are longtime friends Balvin and Colm Dillane who each bring their distinct styles – as music, fashion and football collide in a new hero film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nabil, known for his work with Dua Lipa and other global artists.

Balvin says, “I love Jameson, it’s iconic and it has real craft behind it. They support art and community which makes me excited to collaborate. Music and football have always been my biggest passions and bringing that energy together with Colm [KidSuper] by my side has been a lot of fun. It’s What You Bring is a celebration of connection and the vibe fans bring to these moments.”

First teased at Paris Fashion Week in January, the campaign also introduces Bottled by KidSuper; an eight-piece football-inspired capsule collection, dropping this Friday 8th May, that blends Jameson’s 200 year heritage with KidSuper’s unmistakable New York energy and bold contemporary lens. Inspired by shared values of craft, community and connection – and Dillane’s lifelong passion for football – the limited edition drop features streetwear pieces including signature tracksuits sets, bespoke soccer jerseys and caps, that pay homage to both Dillane’s and Jameson’s Irish roots.

Following a visit to the Midleton Distillery, the home of Jameson in Ireland, last year, Dillane says, “Going to Midleton last year really flipped a switch for me. It made me see Jameson not just as a whiskey, but as a story about craft and people coming together. That’s always been my world, whether it’s art, fashion, or soccer, it’s about building something bigger than yourself. My dad is Irish and I grew up between cultures, so it all felt natural. Like this collaboration was always meant to happen. And getting to do it with J Balvin, a friend who’s supported KidSuper since the early days, makes it even more special. The best collaborations come from real relationships, not just projects.”

Florian Sallaberry, Jameson’s Global Culture & Partnerships Director, says, “Football isn’t just a sport – it’s a global language. With Balvin and KidSuper, we’re celebrating the people who bring that culture and spirit to life in their own unique ways. Our mission – inspired by Jameson’s smooth character – is to bring people together. It’s What You Bring is a celebration of community and those unexpected moments of connection.”

To officially kick off the collaboration in signature smooth Jameson style, Team J Balvin will take on Team KidSuper in a one-off iconic five aside match on the rooftop pitch of KidSuper Studios in Brooklyn. Then throughout the summer, Jameson will be creating ways for fans to get closer to the game as It’s What You Bring comes to life across music, fashion and community activations beyond the pitch, with fan-first experiences tied to major global football moments at the core. Follow Jameson on social @jamesonwhiskey to stay tuned for further updates.

It’s What You Bring builds on Jameson partnerships with Major League Soccer (MLS) and English Football League (EFL) alongside cross-cultural collaborations globally, highlighting Jameson’s presence where its fans live and unleashing new connections within the heart of global football culture.

The highly anticipated Jameson x KidSuper capsule collection will be available from Friday 8th May at jamesonwhiskey.com and kidsuper.com. Sign up now for early access at https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en/JamesonxKidsuper.

Watch the new Jameson ‘It’s What you Bring’ film HERE.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For further information please contact Spike Sport (jameson@spikesport.global)

jamesonwhiskey.com

@jamesonwhiskey

Full Jameson x KidSuper capsule collection: Bottled by KidSuper details:

Track Top ($225.00) - Streamlined track jacket cut with vintage sporting references, featuring white and claret panel detailing. Designed as a modern take on classic training wear, it captures the collection’s crossover between football culture and everyday streetwear.

($225.00) - Streamlined track jacket cut with vintage sporting references, featuring white and claret panel detailing. Designed as a modern take on classic training wear, it captures the collection’s crossover between football culture and everyday streetwear. Track Bottoms ($175.00) - Matching trouser to complete the set, with co-branded embroidery and a clean tapered silhouette.

($175.00) - Matching trouser to complete the set, with co-branded embroidery and a clean tapered silhouette. Distressed Cut Bomber ($250.00) - Varsity-inspired bomber jacket finished with distressed detailing and embroidered artwork nodding to the backdrop of Midleton Distillery.

($250.00) - Varsity-inspired bomber jacket finished with distressed detailing and embroidered artwork nodding to the backdrop of Midleton Distillery. Hoodie ($240.00) - Heavyweight green hoodie built around comfort but elevated through rich colour and subtle stitching.

($240.00) - Heavyweight green hoodie built around comfort but elevated through rich colour and subtle stitching. Pink Soccer Jersey ($140.00) - A soccer jersey built around soft pink checkerboard graphics, finished with a cream collar.

($140.00) - A soccer jersey built around soft pink checkerboard graphics, finished with a cream collar. Floral Soccer Jersey ($140.00) - An even more expressive iteration of the soccer jersey, layered with floral graphics in pink and violet tones.

($140.00) - An even more expressive iteration of the soccer jersey, layered with floral graphics in pink and violet tones. T-shirt ($70.00) - Clean cream tee inspired by vintage bottle-label graphics, minimal in silhouette but rich in reference

($70.00) - Clean cream tee inspired by vintage bottle-label graphics, minimal in silhouette but rich in reference Green Cap ($65.00) - Classic trucker cap in distinctive Jameson green, finished with understated collaborative detailing

($65.00) - Classic trucker cap in distinctive Jameson green, finished with understated collaborative detailing Tweed Cap ($80.00) - Textured tweed cap woven with multicoloured flecks and notorious Jameson detailing across the brim





ABOUT JAMESON

Jameson is the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey, a top three international whiskey brand and a top ten global spirits brand*.

Anchored by a spirit of togetherness and community, Jameson celebrates the qualities that have shaped the brand since day one: always welcoming, forever smooth. Sound like you? You must be a Jameson too.

Every bottle of Jameson is triple distilled and crafted for smoothness at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland — the Most Awarded International Distillery at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfc7c3a2-a041-464d-b155-44887d51f85b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83dde226-13b5-4e8d-a3b0-186b55497014

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03060407-30dc-456d-82de-74360e1d9bd1