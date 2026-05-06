Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q1 2026 results

 | Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, 12 May, at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo at 08:00 CET.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Poke bowl from Lerøy will be served from 07:45 CET.

The presentation will also be available as a webcast at
https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/
where it will also be possible to submit questions.

The quarterly report and presentation material will be published at 06:30 CET on the same day.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available at
http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor from 13:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 


 


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