Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q1 2026 results

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, 12 May, at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo at 08:00 CET.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Poke bowl from Lerøy will be served from 07:45 CET.

The presentation will also be available as a webcast at

https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/

where it will also be possible to submit questions.



The quarterly report and presentation material will be published at 06:30 CET on the same day.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available at

http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor from 13:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



